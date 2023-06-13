Everything announced at Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2023

Xbox is coming off one of its best showcases of all time, and it already has another one in store. Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2023 will air soon, giving us a deeper look at some upcoming Xbox games. Based on what was shown at last year’s Extended presentation, expect this to be a slower-paced show that goes a lot deeper into some of the games present at the June 11 event. It’s already confirmed that Xbox Game Showcase titles like Avowed, Microsoft Flight Simulator – Dune Expansion, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, and Towerborne will appear at the Xbox Games Showcase Extended.

There will even be some new announcements that are exclusive to this event, so this is definitely still a livestream that Xbox fans will want to know about. If you can’t watch the livestream live or just don’t want to sit through a slow-paced showcase today, don’t worry. We’re rounding up every announcement made at Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2023 right here.

High on Life DLC High on Knife revealed

The second thing to appear during this year’s Xbox Games Showcase Extended was High on Knife from Squnch Games. High on Knife is DLC for the surprise 2022 Xbox Game Pass hit High On Life. We don’t know much about it, but its reveal trailer definitely played like one for a horror game. While High on Life is available through Xbox Game Pass, it looks like a purchase will be required to play High on Knife.

CD Projekt Red walked viewers through the Black Market in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. The developer also confirmed an overhauled police system and the addition of an air dash ability. Keanu Reeves was then interviewed about Johnny Silverhand’s role in the expansion, the new areas players are able to explore, and some of the new characters that will appear during Phantom Liberty.

The Lamplighters League got an October 3 release date.

Avowed game director Carrie Patel broke down the trailer that played at the Xbox Games Showcase, revealing more about the game’s premise, characters, and combat. Patel also compared the game’s size to Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II and The Outer Worlds.

Nexon debuted Xbox Series X gameplay of its sci-fi free-to-play co-op shooter The First Descendant. Digital Trends actually interviewed the developers of The First Descendant last year, so check out that interview if you want more information on the game

