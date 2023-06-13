Hi-Fi Rush – Arcade Challenge update speeds up the beat

Bethesda and Tango Gameworks announced an update to Hi-Fi Rush coming on July 5, 2023. The update, titled Hi-Fi Rush – Arcade Challenge, features two new game modes: Power Up! Tower Up! and BPM Rush. It also includes many cosmetic updates, including over 800 new accessories to help spice up your everyday look and playstyle.

Hi-Fi RUSH - Arcade Challenge! Update! Trailer

Power Up! Tower Up! starts Chai in a downgraded state and challenges the player to upgrade him with its roguelike elements. As you make your way through the challenge tower, you can strengthen him with the random powerups that you find between battles. Meanwhile, BPM Rush pushes you to keep up with the quickening beat, which speeds up as you defeat enemies.

Recommended Videos

Hi-Fi Rush debuted at the Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct Showcase in January 2023. It reached critical acclaim shortly after its announcement, which also happened to be its release date. The rhythm-based action game is one of the most successful shadow drops in recent history, enough that it caused an industry-wide discussion about the effectiveness of surprise releases.

Some fans weren’t sure what to think of the suddenly available indie rhythm game. However, for many of them that were gutsy enough to give it a try, they found a unique action game with rhythm-based gameplay. Digital Trends gave it a 9 out of 10 for its style and substance, which only seems to be expanding with Arcade Challenge.

Hi-Fi Rush – Arcade Challenge will launch for Xbox Series X|S and PC on July 5. The game and this update will be available via Xbox Game Pass as well.

Editors' Recommendations