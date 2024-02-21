 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Bethesda finally confirms that Hi-Fi Rush is coming to PS5

Tomas Franzese
By
Key art for Hi-Fi Rush.
Bethesda

Microsoft and Bethesda finally confirmed that Hi-Fi Rush is going multiplatform. In particular, it was announced that the rhythm action game is coming to the PS5 next month.

Rumors of Hi-Fi Rush going multiplatform began in January, spurring some discourse about a change in Microsoft’s first-party strategy. Although Xbox eventually addressed the concerns in a February 15 podcast, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer would not say then if Hi-Fi Rush was one of the games; instead, he only teased that four games were going multiplatform and that the announcements were coming soon. During the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase this morning, we learned that Obsidian Entertainment’s Pentiment and Grounded were coming to Nintendo Switch on February 22 and April 16, respectively.

Recommended Videos

Later in the day, a video confirming that Hi-Fi Rush would launch for PS5 on March 18 was posted by Bethesda LATAM before being quickly switched to private. For those unfamiliar with Hi-Fi Rush, it was first released in January 2023 for PC and Xbox Series X/S. It’s an action-rhythm game inspired by titles like Devil May Cry, where players must fight to the beat of the game’s soundtracks. We adored the game following its surprise launch, giving it four-and-a-half stars in our review and calling it “a new blueprint for rhythm-action games.”

Related

The PS5 version of the game appears to be a complete version that includes all post-launch content for Hi-Fi Rush. The full game is available now for PC and Xbox Series X/S and, if what this now-private video claims was accurate, it arrives on PS5 on March 18.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
The best co-op games on PS5
Cody and May shooting in It Takes Two.

Games have always been meant to be played with other people. Sure, there are dozens of fantastic single-player experiences out there, and those are some of our favorites, but there's something different about experiencing a game with one or more real people either sitting next to you or across the world via an online experience. Most of the time, games focus on competition, but many of us would rather team up with our friends than fight against them. Thankfully, games that offer full-on co-op experiences are better than ever on the PlayStation 5.

Right from the console's launch, the PS5 has offered ways for friends, family, and everyone who enjoys games to come together and experience them. There are amazing co-op experiences to be found in just about every genre out there, meaning you are sure to find at least one that fits your specific tastes. To help you in your search for the best co-op games for you and your partner to try out, here are the best ones we could find on the PS5.

Read more
Our favorite Xbox Series X games of 2023: Starfield, Hi-Fi Rush, and more
A character from Starfield stands in front of text that Best Xbox Games 2023.

This was a year of low lows and high highs for Xbox.

On one hand, Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition faced a whole lot of scrutiny and Bethesda's Redfall was a bust. On the other, Xbox Game Studios finally started to release first-party games more consistently in 2023, some long-awaited games finally released, and the Activision Blizzard deal eventually went through. Microsoft now looks to keep that momentum going into 2024 as it integrates the Call of Duty publisher into its organization and tries to keep up the first-party consistency with games like Senua's Saga: Hellblade II and Avowed.

Read more
Got a PS5? Here’s how to get 6 free months of Apple Music
Apple Music on a PS5.

Apple is offering PlayStation 5 (PS5) owners six free months of its Apple Music streaming service.

In a deal with PlayStation maker Sony, Apple is letting PS5 owners enjoy all the benefits of the music streaming service, which offers around 100 million tracks for ad-free listening.

Read more