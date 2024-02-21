Bethesda finally confirms that Hi-Fi Rush is coming to PS5

Microsoft and Bethesda finally confirmed that Hi-Fi Rush is going multiplatform. In particular, it was announced that the rhythm action game is coming to the PS5 next month.

Rumors of Hi-Fi Rush going multiplatform began in January, spurring some discourse about a change in Microsoft’s first-party strategy. Although Xbox eventually addressed the concerns in a February 15 podcast, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer would not say then if Hi-Fi Rush was one of the games; instead, he only teased that four games were going multiplatform and that the announcements were coming soon. During the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase this morning, we learned that Obsidian Entertainment’s Pentiment and Grounded were coming to Nintendo Switch on February 22 and April 16, respectively.

Recommended Videos

Later in the day, a video confirming that Hi-Fi Rush would launch for PS5 on March 18 was posted by Bethesda LATAM before being quickly switched to private. For those unfamiliar with Hi-Fi Rush, it was first released in January 2023 for PC and Xbox Series X/S. It’s an action-rhythm game inspired by titles like Devil May Cry, where players must fight to the beat of the game’s soundtracks. We adored the game following its surprise launch, giving it four-and-a-half stars in our review and calling it “a new blueprint for rhythm-action games.”

The PS5 version of the game appears to be a complete version that includes all post-launch content for Hi-Fi Rush. The full game is available now for PC and Xbox Series X/S and, if what this now-private video claims was accurate, it arrives on PS5 on March 18.

Editors' Recommendations