Modern Warfare 3 preload guide: release time, file size, and preorder

Load your mags and get ready to go weapons hot because Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is so close you can nearly smell the gunpowder. The Call of Duty franchise has yet to miss a year since the original Modern Warfare, and even though this is the second Modern Warfare 3 we’ve had, this is obviously a completely new battlefield. Not only will the campaign wrap up the globe-trotting plotline set up in the prior two games, but you can expect the usual suite of modes, including multiplayer, zombies, and tie-ins with the hit Warzone 2. With the betas all concluded, fans are left with nothing to look forward to except the full release, but there is still a way to get ready. Here’s all the intel you need on preloading Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3 release time

Welcome to The Lobby. Ready up and pre-order Modern Warfare III for Campaign Early Access #MW3 pic.twitter.com/wEr3PDYvXw — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 19, 2023

If you have preordered Modern Warfare 3, you will get a full week of early access to the campaign starting at 10 a.m. PT on November 2 or your local equivalent. For everyone else, the game will launch on November 10. Preloading will begin starting at 10 a.m. PT on November 1.

Modern Warfare 3 file size

🚨 Call of Duty® Update 01.030.000 (PS5) Added to database. New Download Size : 89.019 GB (01.029.000 : 84.058 GB) That's Mean if you don't have Call Of Duty HQ yet and you want to play Campaign Only, you Need To Download 𝟭𝟰𝟬.𝟬𝟬𝟯 𝗚𝗕 🟧 #CallofDuty pic.twitter.com/86XZtycFxr — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) October 30, 2023

The only file size we have so far is for the campaign packs, which are split into two downloads. Pack 1 is listed as being 18.042 GB, while pack 2 is 32.942 GB. This is just shy of 51 GB combined, so make sure you free up a good deal of HD space before preloading starts, especially considering that this doesn’t account for multiplayer.

You will also need the Call of Duty HQ file, which adds another 89.019 GB on top of everything.

Modern Warfare 3 preload options

As long as you have preordered any edition of Modern Warfare 3, you are able to preload the game at the abovementioned time on November 1 through whichever storefront you purchased the game on.

Modern Warfare 3 preorder details

Modern Warfare 3 can still be preordered on the official site, with both a Cross-Gen/Standard edition and Vault Edition currently available.

