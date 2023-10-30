 Skip to main content
Modern Warfare 3 preload guide: release time, file size, and preorder

Jesse Lennox
By

Load your mags and get ready to go weapons hot because Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is so close you can nearly smell the gunpowder. The Call of Duty franchise has yet to miss a year since the original Modern Warfare, and even though this is the second Modern Warfare 3 we’ve had, this is obviously a completely new battlefield. Not only will the campaign wrap up the globe-trotting plotline set up in the prior two games, but you can expect the usual suite of modes, including multiplayer, zombies, and tie-ins with the hit Warzone 2. With the betas all concluded, fans are left with nothing to look forward to except the full release, but there is still a way to get ready. Here’s all the intel you need on preloading Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3 release time

Welcome to The Lobby.

Ready up and pre-order Modern Warfare III for Campaign Early Access #MW3

&mdash; Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 19, 2023

If you have preordered Modern Warfare 3, you will get a full week of early access to the campaign starting at 10 a.m. PT on November 2 or your local equivalent. For everyone else, the game will launch on November 10. Preloading will begin starting at 10 a.m. PT on November 1.

Modern Warfare 3 file size

🚨 Call of Duty® Update 01.030.000 (PS5) Added to database.

New Download Size : 89.019 GB (01.029.000 : 84.058 GB)

That&#39;s Mean if you don&#39;t have Call Of Duty HQ yet and you want to play Campaign Only, you Need To Download 𝟭𝟰𝟬.𝟬𝟬𝟯 𝗚𝗕

🟧 #CallofDuty pic.twitter.com/86XZtycFxr

&mdash; PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) October 30, 2023

The only file size we have so far is for the campaign packs, which are split into two downloads. Pack 1 is listed as being 18.042 GB, while pack 2 is 32.942 GB. This is just shy of 51 GB combined, so make sure you free up a good deal of HD space before preloading starts, especially considering that this doesn’t account for multiplayer.

You will also need the Call of Duty HQ file, which adds another 89.019 GB on top of everything.

Modern Warfare 3 preload options

As long as you have preordered any edition of Modern Warfare 3, you are able to preload the game at the abovementioned time on November 1 through whichever storefront you purchased the game on.

Modern Warfare 3 preorder details

Modern Warfare 3 can still be preordered on the official site, with both a Cross-Gen/Standard edition and Vault Edition currently available.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III trailer teases a No Russian reimagining
No Russian's reimagining in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Activision Blizzard has fully pulled back the curtain on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III following an in-game event in its predecessor. This came alongside new gameplay that concludes by teasing a rebooted version of the series' infamous No Russian mission.
The gameplay trailer focuses on the campaign missions, which got a lot more detail in a post on the game's website. It affirms that the game follows Task Force 141 as they take on Vladimir Makarov and will feature some "Open Combat Missions" that give players multiple ways to complete objectives. The gameplay seems to mainly feature a stealthy run to one of these levels. Of course, the trailer's most shocking moment comes at the end.
Gameplay Reveal Trailer | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
We see Makarov text someone "No Russian," before they pull out a gun on a crowded plane. If you don't remember, No Russian was one of the original Modern Warfare II's most infamous missions, as it had players partake in a mass shooting terrorist attack at an airport with Russians. The level has influenced the tone of this rebooted Modern Warfare series, and it now looks like Modern Warfare III is set to reimagine this mission in some way, following up the Modern Warfare II post-credit scene that referenced it.

While the trailer focused on the campaign mainly, that post confirmed a lot of new info on multiplayer and Modern Warfare Zombies too. Its multiplayer features all 16 launch maps from 2009's Modern Warfare II, two larger Battle maps for Ground War and Invasion, and an even bigger War map for the return of the War Mode introduced in Call of Duty: WWII. Map voting returns, so you can have a say in where you want to play a match.  Finally, Activision says Modern Warfare Zombies takes place in a new open world where players will fight Dark Aether Zombies, complete missions, and incorporate Extraction game elements. 
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III launches on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on November 10.

Activision teases Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’s biggest improvements
The official logo for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

Activision has just teased lots of new details about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, which launches this November. That includes the fact that the game will contain a Zombies mode, more open-ended campaign missions, and introduce a new "Call of Duty HQ" that will serve as a hub for all future Call of Duty games.

These details were all revealed in a new blog post posted on the series' website ahead of the in-game event that will give us our first in-depth look at Modern Warfare II. In it, Activision clears up a lot of rumors about the game to try and show that Modern Warfare III is still an "incredible, premium annual game experience across Campaign, Multiplayer and Co-operative modes" despite reportedly starting development as a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II expansion.
Some of the features listed we already knew about, like the fact that this year's campaign features Makarov as a villain and that players can carry over their progression and inventory from Modern Warfare II. Others are new, though, like the fact that the campaign will feature new "Open Combat" missions. That seems to imply that Modern Warfare III's campaign levels will offer more freedom than is typical in a Call of Duty level. When it comes to multiplayer, the post states that players can expect new combat vest, perk, tac-stance movement, and after-market parts systems in addition to some Riochet Anti-Cheat Improvements.
More importantly, it's finally officially confirmed that this year's game will feature a Zombies mode. Titled Modern Warfare Zombies, Activision calls it the "largest Zombies offering to date." Finally, Activision made it clear that it plans on keeping all Call of Duty content closely bundled together going forward. After Modern Warfare III launches, Call of Duty HQ will be introduced and serve as "one access point for your future Call of Duty content."
While there aren't many specifics on all of these things, we at least now have a broader picture of what to expect from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III when it launches on November 10.

Does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have Hardcore mode?
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 guy with a gun

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, players have access to a wide variety of multiplayer game modes including Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy, and the new Prisoner Capture. One of the most popular modes in the series is Hardcore, which has been in the series for years. This intense mode removes the HUD and increases damage across the board. But does this mode appear in the new Modern Warfare 2?

Here's what you need to know about the Hardcore mode in Modern Warfare 2.
Does Modern Warfare 2 have a Hardcore mode?
When Modern Warfare 2 first launched, it didn't have a Hardcode mode, much to the disappointment of fans. Instead, the game had a mode called Tier 1, which was basically a rudimentary version of Hardcore mode, with some missing features. For instance, there's no HUD, whatsoever, no hitmarkers, and no killfeed, which made the mode hard to actually play in some cases. Thankfully, Activision finally did add Hardcore more at the start of 2023, replacing the Tier 1 mode from before.
What is Hardcore mode?

Read more