Space Marine 2 preload guide: release time, file size, and preorder

The Emperor will not tolerate a late Space Marine. Sure, it’s been over 10 years since the first Space Marine, but that just means you shouldn’t waste even a second more than necessary before jumping into Space Marine 2. Now focused heavily on co-op play, you and two of your friends will need to prepare to face overwhelming Tyranids. You will be armed with the best weapons and armor in the galaxy, but none of that will matter if you are stuck waiting for the game to download. As we approach the release of one of the most anticipated upcoming games of the fall, here’s what you need to know about Space Marine 2‘s release time, file size, and more.

Space Marine 2 release time

Space Marine 2 will release at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET September 9. You can refer to the above map to find your specific time zone.

Space Marine 2 file size

Space Marine 2 will be a decent-sized game, but not as big of a hog as other games like Call of Duty. It is will be 54GB on the PlayStation 5 and just a bit bigger on Xbox at 58GB.

Space Marine 2 preload options

There are two preload dates depending on which edition of Space Marine 2 you have preordered.

If you have the standard edition, you can start preloading on September 7.

For anyone who got the Gold, Ultra, or Collector’s edition, preloads will start on September 3.

Space Marine 2 preorder details

There are four Space Marine 2 editions you can preorder now with varying prices and extras for you to consider. Any edition above the Standard will get you four days of early access to the game. Here’s a quick breakdown of each of them:

Standard — $70

Space Marine 2 game

Gold — $100

Everything in the prior version

MacRagge’s Chosen DLC

Season Pass

4 days of early access

Gold Edition Steelbook

Ultra (PC only) — $100

Everything in the prior versions (except the Gold steelbook)

Ultramarines Champion Pack

Collector’s — $250