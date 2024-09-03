 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Space Marine 2 preload guide: release time, file size, and preorder

By
Titus fights an enemy in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.
Focus Entertainment

The Emperor will not tolerate a late Space Marine. Sure, it’s been over 10 years since the first Space Marine, but that just means you shouldn’t waste even a second more than necessary before jumping into Space Marine 2. Now focused heavily on co-op play, you and two of your friends will need to prepare to face overwhelming Tyranids. You will be armed with the best weapons and armor in the galaxy, but none of that will matter if you are stuck waiting for the game to download. As we approach the release of one of the most anticipated upcoming games of the fall, here’s what you need to know about Space Marine 2‘s release time, file size, and more.

Space Marine 2 release time

A map of Space Marine 2 release times.
Focus Home

Space Marine 2 will release at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET September 9. You can refer to the above map to find your specific time zone.

Recommended Videos

Space Marine 2 file size

Space Marine 2 will be a decent-sized game, but not as big of a hog as other games like Call of Duty. It is will be 54GB on the PlayStation 5 and just a bit bigger on Xbox at 58GB.

Space Marine 2 preload options

Space Marines fight Tyranids in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.
Focus Entertainment

There are two preload dates depending on which edition of Space Marine 2 you have preordered.

If you have the standard edition, you can start preloading on September 7.

For anyone who got the Gold, Ultra, or Collector’s edition, preloads will start on September 3.

Space Marine 2 preorder details

There are four Space Marine 2 editions you can preorder now with varying prices and extras for you to consider. Any edition above the Standard will get you four days of early access to the game. Here’s a quick breakdown of each of them:

Standard — $70

  • Space Marine 2 game

Gold — $100

  • Everything in the prior version
  • MacRagge’s Chosen DLC
  • Season Pass
  • 4 days of early access
  • Gold Edition Steelbook

Ultra (PC only) — $100

  • Everything in the prior versions (except the Gold steelbook)
  • Ultramarines Champion Pack

Collector’s — $250

  • Everything in the prior versions (except the Gold steelbook)
  • Lieutenant Titus Statue
  • Collector’s edition steelbook
  • Artbook

Editors’ Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Alan Wake 2 preload guide: release time, file size, and preorder
Alan Wake stands in front of a movie theater in Alan Wake 2.

It's time to dust off your typewriter, fill up your thermoses with coffee, and dive into your mind palaces because Alan Wake 2 is ready to take us back into the dark and disturbing world of Bright Falls and the Dark Place. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the horror writer's tale for over a decade, and the time to bring all the mysteries to light is nearly upon us. It is quite fitting that this more horror-centric sequel is hitting in the spooky month of October, and now we know precisely when you can join up with Alan and newcomer Saga to hopefully put an end to the evil forces at work. Aside from a flashlight and some fresh batteries, here are all the preload details you need to know for Alan Wake 2.
Alan Wake 2 release time
https://twitter.com/alanwake/status/1715367336956309748?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1715367336956309748%7Ctwgr%5E32782ce1452c87960ab80b088a9d761c97d544aa%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fvideogames.si.com%2Fguides%2Falan-wake-2-release-times-preload

Alan Wake 2 will be released as early as 9 p.m. PT on October 26 and midnight on October 27 on the East Coast, and your local equivalent across the world. The above map shows all the major time zones for you.
Alan Wake 2 file size
According to the PC requirements, Alan Wake 2 needs 90GB of free space, so the game should come in at just about that number. Console file sizes are still unclear, but should be in that same range, so be on the safe side and make sure you have at least 100GB free.
Alan Wake 2 preload options
If you want to get ahead of the game and preload Alan Wake 2 so you can start playing the moment it launches, preloading will become available on October 25, so just one day before the full release in some time zones.
Alan Wake 2 preorder details
If you want to preorder the digital-only Alan Wake 2, you can get either the standard edition with just the game, or the deluxe edition that comes with the expansion pass and some weapon skins and outfits.

Read more
Spider-Man 2 preload guide: release time, file size, and preorder
Peter and Miles leaping in the air in the city.

Peter and Miles are all suited up and ready to take on Kraven, Venom, and any other villains that threaten the new and improved New York when Spider-Man 2 arrives on October 20. This PS5 exclusive is shaping up to be one of the fall's biggest titles, which is saying something considering the competition. Still, everyone is waiting to finally feel that sensation of swinging through the buildings once again, and the wait is finally almost over. Even though the game will let you fast travel and switch between characters instantly, downloading the game itself is another story. We'll help you swing right into the game by sharing all the preload information you need on Spider-Man 2.
Spider-Man 2 release time

There's no concrete time for when Spider-Man 2 will unlock as of yet, but it could possibly be 12 a.m. PT or ET on October 20. Once Insomniac or Sony clarifies the specific launch time for the game, we will update this article.
Spider-Man 2 file size
Spider-Man 2 will take up a good chunk of your storage space at 98BG in size. If you need to make some room, do so now.
Spider-Man 2 preload options

Read more
Starfield preload guide: release time, file size, preorder, and early access
Screenshot from Starfield, a Bethesda Studios game.

Bethesda games are among the most ambitious and expansive experiences you can find, including pioneers of the open-world RPG genre like The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. With its latest game, and first new IP in over a decade, the team at Bethesda has set its sights quite literally on the stars. Starfield promises to be as ambitious as a game from this studio that's set in space would imply. Originally planned to release on November 11, 2022, it was delayed for close to a full year, only making the wait that much more painful for hardcore fans of the genre. Now we're just about ready to take to the stars and explore the game's vast universe. Before you head out into the final frontier, take note of when you can depart and how much storage your vessel will need to make the trip a reality.
Starfield release time

The official release date for Starfield is at 8 p.m. ET on September 5.

Read more