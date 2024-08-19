 Skip to main content
Star Wars Outlaws preload guide: release time, file size, and preorder

By
Kay Vass joined by her small alien companion called Nix in a futuristic city.
Ubisoft

It’s strange to think that of all the best Star Wars games, not one has been a true open-world experience. Ubisoft is looking to fix that with Star Wars Outlaws, which is among the most anticipated upcoming games of 2024. Taking place between episodes 4 and 5 of the original trilogy, we will explore a new side of the galaxy far, far away through the eyes of Kay Vess and her little alien buddy, Nix. Combining stealth, shooting, space combat, and more, Star Wars Outlaws is looking like a breath of fresh air for a franchise that can’t seem to break away from the Force and lightsabers. But before you hop on your speeder and pull out your blaster, let’s plan out this heist by telling you all about the preload options, file size, and preorders for Star Wars Outlaws.

Star Wars Outlaws release time

One character points a gun at others while gambling in a bar in the trailer for Star Wars Outlaws.
Ubisoft

Star Wars Outlaws will be released on August 30, but the specific time has not been revealed just yet. We assume it will be midnight ET, but will update you once the times have been confirmed.

If you preorder either the Gold or Ultimate Edition then you can play three days early on August 27.

Star Wars Outlaws file size

For those who were worried that the first open-world Star Wars game would come with a massive file size, especially after what we saw with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you can rest easy.

Star Wars Outlaws is 50.82GB on PC and 49.23GB on PlayStation 5.

Star Wars Outlaws preload options

A character stands in a wide open area in Star Wars Outlaws.
Ubisoft

There’s been no announcement for when or if preloading will become available for Star Wars Outlaws. Once Ubisoft confirms when you can start your downloads, we will let you know.

Star Wars Outlaws preorder details

Kay tries to enter Crimson Dawn territory.
Ubisoft

There are three versions of Star Wars Outlaws up for preorder, but only the Gold or Ultimate Edition grants you early access to the game. We assume that preordering any version will allow you to preload the game once that option becomes available.

Here are all the editions, what they cost, and what they come with:

Standard Edition — $70

  • Base game
  • The Kessel Runner Bonus Pack (cosmetics for your speeder and Trailblazer spaceship)

Gold Edition — $110

  • Everything in the Standard Edition
  • 3 days of early access
  • Season pass for two DLCs, plus the Jabba’s Gambit exclusive mission available at launch and Kessel Runner Character Pack with cosmetics for Kay and Nix

Ultimate Edition — $130

  • Everything from the Gold Edition
  • Rogue Infiltrator Bundle (cosmetics for Kay, Nix, the speeder, and Trailblazer)
  • Sabacc Shark Bundle (cosmetics for Kay, Nix, the speeder, and Trailblazer
  • Digital Art Book

