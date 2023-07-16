 Skip to main content
Baldur’s Gate 3: release dates, file size, preorder, and early access

Jesse Lennox
By

After many years of waiting, plus months in early access getting things just right, Baldur’s Gate 3 is finally poised for a full release on August 3 for PC and September 6 on PS5, with Xbox consoles not officially confirmed as of yet. This sequel looks to be the follow-up fans of the most popular Dungeons & Dragons spinoff have been dreaming of, with deep character customization, meaningful decision-making, and tactical turn-based combat.

Whether you’ve been following the game’s progress through the early-access versions or waiting for the final product, you will want to be ready to begin your adventure the moment the title drops on your platform of choice. We can’t help you build your character sheet, but we can at least make sure you’re ready to roll your character the moment Baldur’s Gate 3 opens.

Baldur’s Gate 3 release time

A female adventurer with scales on her face.
Larian Studios

In a rare move, Larian Studios split the release date for Baldur’s Gate 3, moving the PC date forward to August 3 and PS5 version back to September 6. As of now, no specific times are listed for the game’s release but is likely to unlock at 12 a.m. ET. If Larian announces a different release time, we will update you on the new schedule.

Baldur’s Gate 3 file size

Larian Studios has officially stated that PC players will need 150GB of free space to install Baldur’s Gate 3, but Director of Publishing Michael Douse later stated that the game itself will only take up 80GB, noting “We like you having at least 150GB because that’s just good for you.” To be safe, we suggest having 150GB free just in case.

The file size for the PS5 version is still unknown.

Baldur’s Gate 3 preload options

A Baldur's Gate 3 character lights the way.
Larian Studios

Preload options haven’t yet been announced for Baldur’s Gate 3 for PC or PS5. However, we do know that those who preorder the Digital Deluxe Edition are eligible for 72-hour early access to Act 1 of the game, implying that preloads will be done sometime before that period. Again, we will update you when official word is given.

Baldur’s Gate 3 preorder details

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available to preorder as the base game, Digital Deluxe Edition on PS5, and Collector’s Edition for both PC and PS5 through its official store.

