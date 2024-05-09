 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Homeworld 3 preload guide: release time, file size, and preorder

By
A ship with a red emblem in Homeworld 3.
Gearbox Publishing

A large-scale sci-fi real-time strategy series is finally coming back with Homeworld 3, and its release is imminent. This is the only RTS series that places you in direct control of entire fleets of ships in 3D combat in some of the most beautiful regions of space we’ve seen. While we have to wait to see if the story has a satisfying conclusion after all these years, there are always the co-op and PvP modes to sink your time into long after the credits roll. Let’s make sure your ships are refueled and ready to take off when Homeworld 3 releases.

Homeworld 3 release time

There are two release times for Homeworld 3 depending on whether or not you purchased the Fleet Command or Collector’s editions. If you have either of these versions preordered, then you can start playing at 11 a.m. PT on may 10. If not, then the global release will be at 11 a.m. PT on May 13.

Recommended Videos

Homeworld 3 file size

The Khar-Kushan mothership gets ready for hyperspace travel in Homeworld 3.
Gearbox Publishing

Developer Blackbird Interactive has stated that Homeworld 3 will be around 40 GB in size,so be sure you have at least that much space to spare.

Related

Homeworld 3 preload options

Unfortunately, there will be no preloading options for Homeworld 3 prior to launch. You will have to wait for your game to download in full once it unlocks to start playing.

Homeworld 3 preorder details

The new navigator, Imogen S’jet, listens to an intel transmission in Homeworld 3.
Gearbox Publishing

There are four versions of the game to preorder: the Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, Fleet Command Edition, and Collector’s Edition. Here’s what each contains.

Standard: $60

  • The base game
  • Kushan Carrier skin

Deluxe Edition: $80

  • Everything in the Standard Edition
  • Year One pass

Fleet Command Edition: $90

  • Everything in the Standard Edition
  • Year One pass
  • Digital soundtrack by Paul Ruskay
  • Play 72 hours early
  • Multiplayer Customization Set
    • Profile banners
    • Ship decals
    • Multiplayer name color
    • Engine trail color

Collector’s Edition (Physical only) – $175

  • Everything in the Fleet Command Edition
  • The Mothership, Khar-Kushan 14-inches
  • Hiigaran Destroyer 3 inches
  • Hiigaran Torpedo Frigate 1.8 inches
  • WW2-inspired spotter deck
  • Homeworld 3 logo keychain

Editors' Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Remnant 2: release time, file size, and preload options
A knight with a gun in a burning square.

If you've already got your character archetype picked out, your squad all lined up, and a fresh stress ball ready for when the going gets tough in Remnant 2, the only thing left to do before launch is make sure your system is good to go. This sequel promises to be bigger in just about every way than the original, with more classes, areas, quests, and bosses, plus a unique experience every time you play thanks to random generation. What isn't random is when you will be able to jump in, especially if you plan ahead and make sure you have enough space and preload the game early. Here's when Remnant 2 will come out, how big it will be, and when you can start your preloads.
Remnant 2 release time

Remnant 2 will have two release times. The "normal" one is for those who preordered either the Standard or Deluxe Edition of the game. If you have this version, you can start preloading at 4 p.m. PT or 7 p.m. ET on July 23.

Read more
Baldur’s Gate 3’s release date just got delayed and moved up at the same time
A Baldur's Gate 3 character lights the way.

The PC and PS5 versions of Baldur's Gate 3 have gotten new release dates, leading to a weird situation where the game's launch has been moved up and delayed at the same time.
Originally announced for Google Stadia in 2019, Baldur's Gate 3 is a successor to BioWare's classic Dungeons & Dragons RPG franchise and has been in early access on PC since October 2020. Its 1.0 PC release, as well as a PS5 port, were confirmed to launch on August 31 earlier this year, but that is no longer the case. In the latest community update, developer Larian Studios confirmed that Baldur's Gate 3 launches for PC on August 3 and for PS5 on September 6.
Larian admits that "this means the PC version of Baldur’s Gate 3 will be released at a time where you’ll have more time to play it," moving its launch away from late August and early September heavy hitters like Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon and Starfield. And now, the new PS5 release date for Baldur's Gate 3 gives PlayStation players a console-exclusive RPG of their own (albeit a temporary one) on the day Starfield comes out.

Still, the September 6 date is technically a delay, which Larian also explained its reasoning behind in the community update. "Baldur’s Gate 3 is targeting 60 frames-per-second, and we’re close to achieving that on the platform but need a bit more extra time," it explained. "We don’t want to compromise on quality and feel it would be a shame to downscale to 30 fps or make other compromises to hit an arbitrary date. We understand that folks may be disappointed with this, but we're close enough to reaching new heights for RPGs on the system that the benefits of a short delay outweigh the downsides of rushing the PS5 release and having to downscale." 
So to clarify, Baldur's Gate 3 first launches on PC across Steam, GOG, and Nvidia GeForce Now on August 3. Then, a PS5 port comes out on September 6. Larian Studios also confirms that a Mac version is in the works and that it's "optimistic" about Xbox works once it works through the kinks of getting it to run well on both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. 

Read more
Diablo 4 release time, file size and preload options
Diablo 4 promotional image of Lillith.

The time for betas and tests is over, and now we only have the full Diablo 4 experience left to wait for.

Featuring a brand-new story, new skills, and a whole new way to play with a persistent world, hundreds of hours will be spent slaying demons alone and with friends.

Read more