Homeworld 3 preload guide: release time, file size, and preorder

A large-scale sci-fi real-time strategy series is finally coming back with Homeworld 3, and its release is imminent. This is the only RTS series that places you in direct control of entire fleets of ships in 3D combat in some of the most beautiful regions of space we’ve seen. While we have to wait to see if the story has a satisfying conclusion after all these years, there are always the co-op and PvP modes to sink your time into long after the credits roll. Let’s make sure your ships are refueled and ready to take off when Homeworld 3 releases.

Homeworld 3 release time

There are two release times for Homeworld 3 depending on whether or not you purchased the Fleet Command or Collector’s editions. If you have either of these versions preordered, then you can start playing at 11 a.m. PT on may 10. If not, then the global release will be at 11 a.m. PT on May 13.

Recommended Videos

Homeworld 3 file size

Developer Blackbird Interactive has stated that Homeworld 3 will be around 40 GB in size,so be sure you have at least that much space to spare.

Homeworld 3 preload options

Unfortunately, there will be no preloading options for Homeworld 3 prior to launch. You will have to wait for your game to download in full once it unlocks to start playing.

Homeworld 3 preorder details

There are four versions of the game to preorder: the Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, Fleet Command Edition, and Collector’s Edition. Here’s what each contains.

Standard: $60

The base game

Kushan Carrier skin

Deluxe Edition: $80

Everything in the Standard Edition

Year One pass

Fleet Command Edition: $90

Everything in the Standard Edition

Year One pass

Digital soundtrack by Paul Ruskay

Play 72 hours early

Multiplayer Customization Set Profile banners Ship decals Multiplayer name color Engine trail color



Collector’s Edition (Physical only) – $175

Everything in the Fleet Command Edition

The Mothership, Khar-Kushan 14-inches

Hiigaran Destroyer 3 inches

Hiigaran Torpedo Frigate 1.8 inches

WW2-inspired spotter deck

Homeworld 3 logo keychain

Editors' Recommendations