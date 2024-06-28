 Skip to main content
The First Descendant preload guide: release time, file size, and preorder

By
Key art for The First Descendant.
Nexon

While Destiny and Warframe are the two big names in the free-to-play looter-shooter space, The First Descendant looks like it might be able to carve out an audience for itself when it hits. Coming to most platforms on July 2, this third-person shooter using Unreal Engine 5 certainly has the looks to draw people in, but only time will tell if it has the addictive gameplay and enough content to satisfy gamers. It’s not often you get to be there on day one for a live-service game like this, so plenty of people are hoping to get in as early as possible to be the first to hopefully get some overpowered gear and guns. Here are all the preload details you need if you want to be ready to roll the second the game drops.

The First Descendant release time

A map with preload times for The First Descendant.
Nexon

The First Descendant will release at midnight PT on July 2. You can check the handy map above to convert that to your local time.

The First Descendant file size

We don’t have any console file sizes yet, but according to the official site’s PC requirements, you will need 50GB of storage space for The First Descendant. You should estimate around that much space will be needed on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S as well.

The First Descendant preload options

A playable character hold a mysterious orb in The First Descendant's gamescom trailer.
Nexon

Being free-to-play, anyone is able to preload The First Descendant 48 hours prior to launch starting at midnight PT on June 30 or your regional equivalent.

The First Descendant preorder details

The First Descendant is completely free with no paid versions available to preorder. Just preload or download the game and you’re good to go!

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
