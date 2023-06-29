 Skip to main content
Baldur’s Gate 3’s release date just got delayed and moved up at the same time

Tomas Franzese
By

The PC and PS5 versions of Baldur’s Gate 3 have gotten new release dates, leading to a weird situation where the game’s launch has been moved up and delayed at the same time.

Originally announced for Google Stadia in 2019, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a successor to BioWare’s classic Dungeons & Dragons RPG franchise and has been in early access on PC since October 2020. Its 1.0 PC release, as well as a PS5 port, were confirmed to launch on August 31 earlier this year, but that is no longer the case. In the latest community update, developer Larian Studios confirmed that Baldur’s Gate 3 launches for PC on August 3 and for PS5 on September 6.

Larian admits that “this means the PC version of Baldur’s Gate 3 will be released at a time where you’ll have more time to play it,” moving its launch away from late August and early September heavy hitters like Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon and Starfield. And now, the new PS5 release date for Baldur’s Gate 3 gives PlayStation players a console-exclusive RPG of their own (albeit a temporary one) on the day Starfield comes out.

New release date key art for Baldur's Gate 3
Larian Studios

Still, the September 6 date is technically a delay, which Larian also explained its reasoning behind in the community update. “Baldur’s Gate 3 is targeting 60 frames-per-second, and we’re close to achieving that on the platform but need a bit more extra time,” it explained. “We don’t want to compromise on quality and feel it would be a shame to downscale to 30 fps or make other compromises to hit an arbitrary date. We understand that folks may be disappointed with this, but we’re close enough to reaching new heights for RPGs on the system that the benefits of a short delay outweigh the downsides of rushing the PS5 release and having to downscale.” 

So to clarify, Baldur’s Gate 3 first launches on PC across Steam, GOG, and Nvidia GeForce Now on August 3. Then, a PS5 port comes out on September 6. Larian Studios also confirms that a Mac version is in the works and that it’s “optimistic” about Xbox works once it works through the kinks of getting it to run well on both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. 

