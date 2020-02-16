The highly anticipated Baldur’s Gate 3 may be released as soon as this year, according to a Google Stadia blog post that received an ambiguous response from developer Larian Studios.

The blog post by Google Stadia highlighted some of the games that were coming to the video game streaming service this year, including story-driven, atmospheric puzzler Lost Words: Beyond the Page, the Panzer Dragoon remake, the Serious Sam Collection, tower builder Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks), and action arcade multiplayer game Spitlings.

However, one line in the blog post may have captured more attention than all of the other games combined.

“You’re already looking forward to DOOM Eternal, Get Packed, Orcs Must Die! 3, Baldur’s Gate 3 and many more games coming to Stadia this year,” the blog post said. This is the first time that a release window has been attached to Baldur’s Gate 3 since it was revealed by Larian Studios in June last year ahead of E3 2019.

Larian Studios, meanwhile, was quick to issue a response, though it failed to really clear up the confusion over the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date.

“We haven’t announced a release period, and were included in that lineup email in error.” a representative of the studio said in a statement to PCGamesN. While at first glance, it appears that Larian Studios is saying that the 2020 release date of Baldur’s Gate 3 is a mistake, a closer inspection of the statement reveals that only the inclusion of the game in the blog post was the blunder. It did not clearly deny that Baldur’s Gate 3 was coming this year.

Larian Studios previously said that it will reveal something about Baldur’s Gate 3 on February 27. Perhaps the developer was planning for a major reveal of the game’s release date, but Google Stadia jumped the gun and included the game in its latest blog post.

If Baldur’s Gate 3 will indeed roll out this year, it will be a nice follow-up to the arrival of Baldur’s Gate, Baldur’s Gate 2, and Baldur’s Gate: Siege of Dragonspear as ports to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch last year. For fans of the series, at least the wait will not be too long before the upcoming Baldur’s Gate 3 announcement.

