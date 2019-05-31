Digital Trends
Gaming

Baldur’s Gate, other BioWare classics are coming to consoles later this year

Mathew Katz
By

BioWare’s most celebrated role-playing games from the late 1990s and early 2000s are headed to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch later this year. Baldur’s Gate, Baldur’s Gate 2, Baldur’s Gate: Siege of Dragonspear, Icewind Dale, and Planescape: Torment are all slated for a North American release on September 24. Just in time for Christmas, Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition will hit stores on December 3.

BioWare plans to release both physical and digital copies of the beloved games, though a spokesperson for publisher Skybound Games said the physical version won’t come with the in-depth manuals or lovingly crafted world maps that were standard with RPGs of that era. The new editions were developed by Beamdog, which worked on PC rereleases of the RPGs.

Since most of these games were optimized for a mouse-and-keyboard input, the new console editions will have controller optimization and high-resolution graphics support that will help them look better on your widescreen TV. There are also some multiplayer options, along with additional content and character classes.

The six games are classics among BioWare fans and are a must-play for any diehard RPG fan.

Baldur’s Gate in particular helped establish the studio as an RPG powerhouse when it was released for PC in 1998. The original version sold 2.2 million copies between its release and 2003 and introduced many PC gamers to the world of Dungeons & Dragons.

We don’t yet know what the pricing will be for the console releases, but Beamdog’s Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition retails for $19.99 on Steam.

The games hark back to a time when BioWare’s slate of releases found near-universal praise with critics and audiences. Each game still has a high ranking on MetaCritic, unlike a number of the company’s latest releases such as Mass Effect: Andromeda and Anthem. Anthem’s rocky launch was attributed to a number of factors, including a crunch culture that subjected developers to miserable work conditions, according to reports. The company rolled out a 90-day road map for improving the game  in February, but delayed some features in April , stating that it has “a long way to go before Anthem becomes the game we all want it to be.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

All cross-platform games available now for consoles and PC
Yakuza series director PS4 ai machine learning evolution
Gaming

Yakuza director thinks PS5’s evolution will focus on A.I. and machine learning

Toshihiro Nagoshi, the director for the Yakuza series, spoke during a broadcast about the potential of Sony's next-generation console. Specifically, he thinks PS5 games will see artificial intelligence evolve more than graphics.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
AMD Rizen CPU 1600X on board angle
Computing

AMD or Intel? We take a look at the pros and cons of both processors

When it comes to selecting a CPU for your PC, there's no shortage of chips for you to choose from. With Ryzen, Threadripper, and Core i9 CPUs though, the AMD vs. Intel argument is muddier than ever.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
wolfenstein youngblood story characters weapons coop release date shooting 2
Gaming

Everything we know about Wolfenstein: Youngblood so far

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is the first game in the franchise to star someone other than B.J. Blazkowicz. Set two decades after The New Colossus, you play as his twin daughters on a mission to find him in Paris.
Posted By Steven Petite
fire emblem three houses story characters combat release date and more 13
Gaming

From story to combat, here's what we know about Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Fire Emblem: Three Houses is due to release for Nintendo Switch on July 26. Here's what we know about the latest entry in the long-running tactical role-playing series, including its story.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Microsoft E3 2019 celebration Halo: Reach PC beta
Gaming

343 Industries’ Halo: Reach PC beta launching for players in June

After being delayed indefinitely in April, the Halo: Reach beta has resurfaced. On the day of Microsoft's Xbox briefing at E3 2019, players will be able to head to participating stores to get hands-on with Reach and win prizes.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Google Stadia cloud game streaming price game announcement launch
Gaming

Google Stadia price reveal and game announcements coming this summer

Sometime this summer, the Google Stadia team has announced that they will finally reveal the games coming to the platform, the price for this cloud gaming platform, and they will set the stage for launch later this year.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Microsoft Xbox Game Pass PC Gears of War Age of Empires Steam
Gaming

Xbox Game Pass for PC to launch with over 100 games, more coming soon to Steam

Microsoft has revealed the Xbox Game Pass for PC, expanding the Xbox brand and value of the monthly subscription service for those that don’t game on Xbox One. It will launch with a curated collection of games specifically for PC gamers.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
call of duty modern warfare story mode dlc release date codmw20192 copy
Gaming

This is no remaster: Here's what we know about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Infinity Ward and Activision have officially revealed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Rather than remake the original game, it will be a reimagined take on the iconic first-person shooter series.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order is the centerpiece for EA Play 2019

EA is doing things a bit differently for its fan-oriented EA Play event. Multiple livestreams will air on June 8, replacing the traditional press conference format. We expect to see Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order and much more.
Posted By Steven Petite
everything you need to know about fortnite fall skirmish 2
Gaming

Console wars are so last-gen. Check out all the games that support crossplay

Crossplay is still in its infancy, but a growing number of games support online multiplayer between competing platforms. Here's a list of all games that support console and PC crossplay.
Posted By Steven Petite
Fortnite week 4 challenges fortnite tomato head
Gaming

Get your boogie on with a holographic tomato for this Fortnite weekly challenge

The Fortnite week 4 challenges are out and the biggest obstacle players face this week tasks them with dancing inside a holographic Tomato head, Durr Burger head, and giant Dumpling head. Here is our guide to completing this challenge.
Posted By Cody Perez
Call of Duty 2019 reveal Activision Infinity Ward
News

RTX ray tracing is coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, but will it impress?

Today, Activision announced it would be bringing real-time ray tracing to its revised version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, scheduled for release October 25, 2019. Can this implementation finally prove Nvidia's investment in ray tracing?
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
e3 2019 nintendo direct how to watch games announced pokemon sword and shield
Gaming

Everything we know about Pokémon Sword and Shield for Nintendo Switch

Pokémon Sword and Shield will bring the mainline RPG experience to home consoles for the first time when it arrives on Nintendo Switch later this year. Here's everything we know so far, from starters to gameplay and much more.
Posted By Steven Petite
destiny 2 forsaken where is xur 20181207121024
Gaming

Destiny 2: Where to find Xur for the weekend of May 31

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin