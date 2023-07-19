 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Remnant 2: release time, file size, and preload options

Jesse Lennox
By

If you’ve already got your character archetype picked out, your squad all lined up, and a fresh stress ball ready for when the going gets tough in Remnant 2, the only thing left to do before launch is make sure your system is good to go. This sequel promises to be bigger in just about every way than the original, with more classes, areas, quests, and bosses, plus a unique experience every time you play thanks to random generation. What isn’t random is when you will be able to jump in, especially if you plan ahead and make sure you have enough space and preload the game early. Here’s when Remnant 2 will come out, how big it will be, and when you can start your preloads.

Remnant 2 release time

A gunslinger shooting a glowing wraith.
Gearbox

Remnant 2 will have two release times. The “normal” one is for those who preordered either the Standard or Deluxe Edition of the game. If you have this version, you can start preloading at 4 p.m. PT or 7 p.m. ET on July 23.

Recommended Videos

If you paid a bit extra to get the Ultimate Edition, which comes with three days of early access, preloads will start early at 4 p.m. PT or 7 p.m. ET on July 19.

Remnant 2 file size

A knight with a gun in a burning square.
Gearbox

As of now, file sizes are known for the PC and Xbox versions of Remnant 2, while the PlayStation version is still a mystery.

On PC, you will need at least 80GB of space, while Xbox users will need to free up only 64GB of space. We assume the PlayStation version will be of a similar size to the Xbox’s. Either way, this is a nice and smaller size compared to many of the massive games we’ve had so far in 2023.

Remnant 2 preload options

A man trying to saw another man in half with a circular blade.
Gearbox

As long as you preorder Remnant 2, regardless of the edition, you will be eligible to start preloading at the times mentioned above, with Ultimate Edition owners getting that four-day head start.

Remnant 2 pre-order details

If you have yet to preorder Remnant 2 and want to make sure you’re able to play the moment the game officially launches, you can still secure your version of choice via the game’s official website.

Editors' Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Alan Wake 2: release date, trailers, gameplay, preorder, and more
Alan Wake.

The original Alan Wake is a game that went through quite a troubled development before it was finally released. After many iterations and changes in scope and direction, the final product was initially a cult hit but didn't hit the mass market it needed -- at least not initially. After two DLC episodes, a sequel was in the works to build upon the first game and revive some of the elements that had to be cut from the first in order for it to ship, but this was ultimately not meant to be. The sequel was canceled and a smaller downloadable game, Alan Wake's American Nightmare, was released instead.

Since then, we hadn't heard from our intrepid writer until he showed up in a very unlikely place. Featured in the AWE expansion for a completely different game, Control, Alan was back in the picture. With a remaster of the initial game catching everyone up on his first appearance, now was the perfect time to announce that the long-awaited sequel was back in development. We haven't found all the manuscript pages yet, but here is everything we know about Alan Wake 2.
Release date

Read more
New Alan Wake 2 trailer revealed along with October release date
alan wake 2 playstation showcase trailer release date

During the May 2023 PlayStation showcase, Remedy Entertainment revealed that Alan Wake 2 will finally launch on October 17 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Remedy showed off a new trailer for the game, which begins with the murder of FBI special agent Robert Nightingale. It's revealed that Nightingale was tracking down "some sort of writer" and it appears that his killer was playing psychological games with the investigator before the murder. The killer also leaves a note that directly addresses the two agents that are tasked with investigating the murder.

Read more
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gets wild gameplay trailer, but no release date
Kraven the Hunter appears in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Insomniac Games showed off a new gameplay trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 during Sony's May 2023 PlayStation Showcase. The action-packed clip showed off its villain, the iconic Kraven the Hunter, but it didn't give the game a release date. It's still only scheduled for fall 2023.

The new trailer gave us our closest glimpse at Sony's upcoming release we've seen yet. It begins with a very cinematic clip showing off classic Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter. From there, we flash-forward a bit to New York City, where we see Peter Parker and Miles Morales working together to save the city. Parker has a fancy new black suit with a lot of wild powers. In the trailer, we see multiple black spider arms coming out of it and slamming enemies.

Read more