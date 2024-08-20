 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Start scheduling time off: Civilization 7 is releasing in February

By
Civilization 7 - Official Reveal Trailer | gamescom 2024
Summer Gaming Marathon Feature Image
This story is part of our Summer Gaming Marathon series.

People hoping to take off time from life thanks to Sid Meier’s Civilization 7 can finally start making some plans. At Gamescom Opening Night Live, 2K Games announced that the 4X strategy game staple will be releasing on February 11, 2025.

Recommended Videos

You can preorder the game now if you’re absolutely sure you want to disappear from the world for at least a month. The standard edition will cost $70 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox, and it’s $60 on Nintendo Switch and PC (the Tecumseh and Shawnee packs are included). There’s also a deluxe edition available that’ll cost $100 on PS5 and Xbox and $90 on Switch and PC. The more expensive bundle comes with everything in the standard edition, along with five days of early access. Finally, there’s a Founders Edition for $130 on PC (other store pages haven’t been updated at the time of this writing).

This first look at Gamescom, which will be followed by a solo presentation, also revealed the initial peek at gameplay. It looks a lot like recent Civilization releases, although the visuals have gotten an obvious overhaul. Firaxis notes in the product description on Steam that there are other gameplay improvements: the tutorial has been reworked for newcomers, and game veterans will enjoy improved progression, which includes being able to carry over across multiple rounds.

Firaxis creative director Ed Beach said this is the “biggest, most ambitious” title the company has ever developed, so we assume there will be a lot to announce over the coming months.

While Civilization 7 was announced during Summer Game Fest this year, we didn’t learn much of anything about it. The CGI cinematic teaser panned over some familiar world landmarks like the Great Sphinx of Giza, but otherwise, there was no other information revealed. However, 2K promised that there would be a full reveal in August and a release window in 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Silent Hill 2’s long-awaited remake will arrive just in time for Halloween
The Silent Hill post office shrouded in fog.

The Silent Hill 2 remake from Bloober Team got two new gameplay trailers and a release date announcement at PlayStation's State of Play presentation and a Silent Hill Transmission stream directly after. Fans will be able to return to the town of Silent Hill on October 8 on both PS5 and PC.

The first new trailer highlighted a mix of gameplay and cinematics from the game, primarily focusing on James and Angela. This was the first real look at the new actors and cinematic direction for the game, while gameplay sections were still highly edited. The trailer did show off many of the game's iconic monsters, including nurses and armless figures, as well as a few of the notable locations, such as the hospital and prison.

Read more
Dead Island 2 had to ‘start from scratch’ to deliver better carnage
Dead Island 2.

In a shocking resurrection at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022, Dead Island 2 came back from the dead. Despite having been in development for a decade, the version of the zombie action game coming in February has much fresher blood than what was teased in 2014. That’s because in 2018, development passed to a Deep Silver Dambuster Studios team that was content to start from scratch to create their own vision of the game.

“We thought it had loads of potential for characterful locations,” creative director James Worrall told me during an interview at Gamescom. "But when it came to the actual gameplay engine, what we really wanted to laser focus on was the up close and personal melee combat. There are guns in the game – gunsies are for funsies! – but it’s all about the melee combat … and to do that, we had to start from scratch.”

Read more
Marvel’s Midnight Suns arrives in October with Spider-Man and Scarlet Witch
Wolverine and the Hunter charging at Sabertooth in Marvel Midnight Suns.

Marvel's heroes are going into the tactical role-playing game world this year with Marvel's Midnight Suns. The previously delayed title from 2K Games is now launching on October 7, 2022 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns | “Darkness Falls” Trailer

Read more