 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Yooka-Replaylee devs are definitely teasing a Switch 2 release

By
Yooka-Replaylee | Console Announcement Trailer!

Yooka-Replaylee seems to be the second confirmed game coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 — or whatever its name ends up being — according to some hints the developer dropped on Thursday.

Recommended Videos

Playtonic Games, which developed the original Yooka-Laylee and is working on this remaster, released a trailer announcing that the game is coming to consoles after initially only revealing the Steam page for PC. At the end of the trailer, which you can watch above, Playtonic lists the launch platforms: Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. However, in between PS5 and PC is a vague Nintendo logo.

Related

While this doesn’t mean much on its own, Playtonic reiterated the platforms on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, highlighting Nintendo in particular. In a press release, the studio also noted that it’s coming to “Nintendo platforms.” “Experience the definitive version of Yooka and Laylee’s very first adventure on a platform of your choice when the game launches on… wait, too soon for that,” it read.

As well as PC, Yooka-Replaylee WILL be on PS5, Xbox Series and… Nintendo 👀

Peep the latest trailer to get a look at some gorgeous 3D-platforming, new gameplay and beautiful ORCHESTRAL music 😍

Wishlist it now! Wishlist it everywheeeere! 👇 pic.twitter.com/DTbwaFjPgP

&mdash; Slaytonic 👻🔪 (@PlaytonicGames) October 24, 2024

While Nintendo hasn’t officially revealed the Switch 2 yet (although it’s acknowledged its existence), other developers have started teasing upcoming releases for the platform. For the My Time at Evershine Kickstarter, developer Pathea Games became the first to confirm the game would be coming to “next-gen Nintendo” consoles, adding that backers will receive a Switch 1 code if the Switch 2 isn’t out at the time of release. It also noted that the game is launching “on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and future Nintendo platforms yet to be announced.”

“Nintendo platforms” seems to be the adopted parlance for games that are being developed for the Switch 2, and now that we’re getting closer to an expected console announcement, you can expect more upcoming games to follow suit.

Yooka-Replaylee is the “enhanced definitive” version of Yooka-Laylee, the 2017 spiritual successor to Rare’s Banjo-Kazooie. (Developer Playtonic is actually made up of former Rare employees.) The game is a 3D platformer and retro throwback that Digital Trends thought recaptured “the feeling of the beloved Banjo-Kazooie” but failed “to add anything substantially new or interesting.”

Playtonic is adding a ton of new features to the remaster, including new characters, a new currency, upgraded visuals with higher resolution, and improvements to familiar challenges. It’s also added a quest tracker to a new world map and a rearranged soundtrack. There’s no release window set at this time.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Nintendo confirms that Switch 2 and a June Direct are coming
A Nintendo Switch Red and Blue system.

Nintendo has finally confirmed two important things that people were speculating about. First off, we learned that another Nintendo Direct showcase will be taking place this June. More importantly, Nintendo finally confirmed that it is working on a Nintendo Switch successor and said we'd learn more about it within this fiscal year.

This all came from a statement by President Shuntaro Furukawa on Nintendo's corporate X (formerly Twitter) account. "We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year. It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015," the post confirms. "We will be holding a Nintendo Direct this June regarding the Nintendo Switch software lineup for the latter half of 2024, but please be aware that there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during that presentation."

Read more
Hades 2 shows the Steam Deck’s biggest advantage over the Nintendo Switch
A Steam Deck sits next to a Switch OLED.

It's always an exciting week when the sequel to one of the greatest games of all time surprise releases on a Monday. That's what happened on May 6 when Hades 2 surprise launched into early access. Players are already diving into the surprisingly robust roguelike, testing their might in its new biomes. I've been enjoying it myself from the comfort of my couch -- and not on my Nintendo Switch, where I played the first Hades. Instead, I'm curled up with my Steam Deck.

The PC-only launch means that Hades 2 is a Steam Deck "exclusive" for the time being (or at least exclusive to portable PCs like it and the Asus ROG Ally). It'll likely come to Nintendo's system -- or its predecessor -- once it hits 1.0, but developer Supergiant doesn't expect its game to leave early access until at least the end of 2024. Until then, you'll need a device like the Steam Deck to play it on the go. That's a reminder that Valve has beaten the Switch at its own game, and Nintendo will have to get creative again with its next system to regain its throne.
Early access on the go
Based on my time with it so far, Hades 2 is a phenomenal match for the Steam Deck. It's already Verified for the platform, and for good reason. It looks fantastic (especially on an OLED screen) and runs smoothly. I've already taken it on the go and found that it's not a huge drain on the Steam Deck's battery. At this point, I don't imagine I'll need to play it any other way.

Read more
The Nintendo Switch just got 2 surprise games — and they’re both worth grabbing
A teddy beat sits on an embroidery hoop in Stitch.

If you were unable to catch this week's Nintendo IndieWorld showcase, then you missed a surprisingly loaded show. Lorelei and the Laser Eyes got a May release date, WayForward showed off its Yars' Revenge revival, and Steamworld Heist 2 got an exciting reveal. In the midst of all those headlines, two smaller games were surprise released on the platform: Stitch and Sticky Business. Don't sleep on either of them, as they're both worth a purchase.

Both games are ports of previously released games, but both went a bit under the radar upon their original launch. Sticky Business modestly launched last summer on PC, whereas Stitch has actually been around since 2022 as an Apple Arcade exclusive. The latter even has an Apple Vision Pro version now that can be played in mixed reality. I can't blame anyone for missing either, but their Switch releases offer a good opportunity to catch up with some quiet hidden gems.

Read more