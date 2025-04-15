 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

These are the Nintendo Switch 2 sequels I really want to see

By
An angry Wiggler ambushes the heroes from behind in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.
Ubisoft

In the torturously long wait for the Nintendo Switch 2 to arrive, I’ve been reflecting on its predecessor’s deep game library. The Switch has one of the best game collections of any console, if not the best. That’s largely thanks to a bevy of high-quality exclusives from Nintendo’s biggest franchises. Naturally, I want to see new Fire Emblem and Animal Crossing games on Switch 2, but I’ve also been considering what smaller games could fit right at home on a console that introduces an entirely new control scheme.

As I put together a true dream list of games that could work with Switch 2’s new features, I started to realize that it wasn’t the big games I was most excited for. Instead, I started dreaming up sequels to some of the Switch’s most niche releases. Those are the games that feel like they could take advantage of mouse controls or camera support the most. I say all that to prepare you for this list of Switch games that I’d like to see get a Switch 2 sequel, because it might confuse you at first glance. It’s not that I don’t want to see Super Mario Odyssey 2 or any heavy hitters of that nature; I just see a lot of opportunities for Nintendo’s B-games to reach their fullest potential here.

Recommended Videos

Super Mario Maker 2

Building a stage in Mario Maker 2.
Nintendo

Super Mario Maker on Switch 2 is such a no brainer that I’m surprised it wasn’t revealed in April 2’s Switch 2 Direct. The level editing tool was originally built for Wii U’s gamepad, letting players easily make levels on a big tablet. That didn’t translate quite as neatly to the Switch, but Nintendo still put together an excellent follow-up that expanded the series quite well. The Switch 2 gives Nintendo an opportunity to build on that further while implementing more precise mouse controls that make level creation smoother. It feels like the ultimate conclusion for the series, short of simply porting it to PC.

Related

WarioWare: Move It!

A cat catches a fish with its thighs in WarioWare: Move It!
Nintendo

One big surprise of the Switch era was that Nintendo went all in on reviving WarioWare. It wasn’t a series I was expecting to get two installments of on Switch, let alone one, but Nintendo clearly saw something special there. That decision led to WarioWare: Move It, one of the Switch’s most underappreciated multiplayer gems. That success leaves me wanting a new installment on Switch 2 that includes mouse-controlled minigames, camera support, and maybe even microphone implementation. Wacky control schemes are where WarioWare shines, so I imagine that the Move It team could get a lot of inventive microgame ideas out of the console’s tech. I’ve already seen how well new controls work for new Super Mario Party Jamboree minigames, so I can only imagine the kind of absurd tasks Wario can give us in his next game.

New Pokémon Snap

New Pokemon Snap Xerneas
Nintendo

Did any game in the Switch generation come and go as fast as New Pokémon Snap? Prior to its announcement, the idea of a Pokémon Snap sequel was a dream game for nostalgic fans. After decades of wishing, we finally got that fantasy game fulfilled on Switch — and it was delightful. That didn’t translate to big buzz, but it won’t stop me from hoping that we get another new installment on Switch 2. Like every game on this list, I’m thinking about mouse and motion controls here. I’d love to see a sequel that allows me to more accurately frame shots via mouse and perhaps even swing my Joy-con to throw items like bait. Heck, let me use my webcam to add myself into my photos. There’s a lot of untapped mechanical invention for the series and the Switch 2 might be the console that could fully realize that potential.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Screenshot of Mario shooting enemies in mario + rabbids sparks of hope.
Ubisoft

I’ll be realistic from the jump here: a new Mario + Rabbids game is very unlikely to happen. Despite being fantastic, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope was dubbed a flop at launch and subject to some truly heavy discounts. That sales strategy helped move the needle though, getting it past the three million units mark by January 2024. I’m hoping that might be enough to encourage Nintendo and Ubisoft to partner one more time, because Mario + Rabbids could be perfect for Switch 2. Tactics games are especially perfect for mouse controls, so I can see exactly how the new Joy-cons could make gameplay feel much smoother. Both Fire Emblem and Advance Wars could benefit from that control scheme too, but I find myself wanting to see what this series could do with a mouse first, as it’s one of the most creative tactics games I’ve played in the Switch generation.

Snipperclips

Best Nintendo Switch multiplayer games
Nintendo

When we talk about the Nintendo Switch’s launch games, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild dominates the conversation. That wasn’t the only great exclusive available on day one, though. The console also launched with Snipperclips, a fantastic co-op game built for single Joy-con multiplayer. In it, players had to snip chunks out of one another to solve puzzles. It’s still one of the Switch’s best hidden gems and one I’ve always wanted more of. I hope developer SFB Games feels inspired to give the series another go after making last year’s Crow Country. I’d love to see how two-player mouse controls could build on Snipperclips‘ already ingenious hook and give the Switch 2 a small delight early on.

Game Builder Garage

Several nodons form a game in Game Builder Garage.
Nintendo

Perhaps the oddest exclusive of the Switch era so far is Game Builder Garage. The left field release is Nintendo’s own game design program, intended to teach kids how to make their own games by playfully demystifying the process. It’s a great educational tool, but one that wasn’t exactly ideal to control with a joystick. Naturally, a program like this begs for a mouse and that’s exactly what the Switch 2 provides. If Nintendo can expand the idea out a little further, it could turn a fairly niche app into a great little game creation suite. I’d love to see series like RPG Maker follow suit, turning the Switch 2 into a great educational platform for budding designers.

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

A mancala board appears in Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics.
Nintendo

Animal Crossing: New Horizons may have been the Switch’s defining “pandemic game,” but don’t forget about Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics. Released in June 2020, the collection was a lifeline for isolated families when it launched. It gave kids a whole bunch of board games to play on Switch, from mancala to shogi. Mouse controls can only improve that simple concept, making it easier to control games like gomoku and checkers. What really gets my brain thinking here, though, is that Clubhouse Games features air hockey. That’s a perfect game for mouse controls and I imagine a sequel could add in even more tactile games like it that get good use out of the new Joy-cons.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Senior Gaming Editor
As Digital Trends' Senior Gaming Editor, Giovanni Colantonio oversees all things video games at Digital Trends. As a veteran…
I played 11 Nintendo Switch 2 games. Here’s what I thought of each
Bowser in Mario Kart World.

It's been a whirlwind week for Nintendo fans. On Wednesday, the company fully lifted the lid on the Nintendo Switch 2 with a perfectly executed Direct presentation. That moment of elation gave way to anxiety as players sorted through the console's controversial new pricing strategy. Then came complete panic as President Donald Trump's freshly announced tariffs on foreign imports caused Nintendo to postpone preorders for the system in the United States. You can't blame Nintendo fans for feeling a little stressed out right now.

The saving grace of all this is that the Switch 2 is still slated to launch on June 5 and it's bringing a ton of exciting games along with it. At a press event on Wednesday, I went hands-on with nearly a dozen Switch 2 games, from first-party heavy-hitters to Switch 2 Editions of old favorites. I've posted my impressions of several games throughout the week, but for the sake of ease, I'm rounding them all up in one place. Curious about just how good Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is? How does it feel to drive a wheelchair around with mouse controls? Is Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour really worth a few bucks? You can find all those answers right here.

Read more
The Nintendo Switch 2 is missing one small thing that speaks to a bigger problem
The Nintendo Switch 2 playing Mario Kart

With the Nintendo Switch 2, it looks like Nintendo is finally catching up with its peers like PlayStation and Xbox. That’s not just about 4K visuals and 120fps framerates. For example, Nintendo finally has a unified account system, letting players carry over their original Switch purchases over to the upcoming console. Nintendo’s previous consoles and handhelds all had siloed digital purchases.

The Switch 2 also has its own form of voice chat called GameChat, which lets players speak with their friends and other players online. Unified account systems and internal voice chats are features that Xbox and PlayStation figured out in the 2000s and 2010s, but at least for Nintendo, it’s better late than never.

Read more
Nintendo halts Switch 2 preorders in the United States to assess tariff impact
A Switch 2 sits on a display next to its controller.

Nintendo is halting its planned pre-order process for the Nintendo Switch 2 in response to President Donald Trump's newly announced tariffs. Interested buyers in the United States will no longer be able to preorder the system starting on April 9 as originally planned, though Nintendo still plans to release the system on June 5.

Nintendo fully unveiled the Nintendo Switch 2 on Wednesday, April 2 with a Direct presentation. At that that time, the company revealed that the system will cost $450, and also get a $500 special edition that includes Mario Kart World. Later that day, President Donald Trump unveiled sweeping tariffs on countries outside of the United States, which raised questions on whether or not the price would stick. In a statement to Digital Trends today, Nintendo has finally addressed tariffs and halted preorders in response.

Read more