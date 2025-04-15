These are the Nintendo Switch 2 sequels I really want to see

Table of Contents Table of Contents Super Mario Maker 2 WarioWare: Move It! New Pokémon Snap Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Snipperclips Game Builder Garage Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

In the torturously long wait for the Nintendo Switch 2 to arrive, I’ve been reflecting on its predecessor’s deep game library. The Switch has one of the best game collections of any console, if not the best. That’s largely thanks to a bevy of high-quality exclusives from Nintendo’s biggest franchises. Naturally, I want to see new Fire Emblem and Animal Crossing games on Switch 2, but I’ve also been considering what smaller games could fit right at home on a console that introduces an entirely new control scheme.

As I put together a true dream list of games that could work with Switch 2’s new features, I started to realize that it wasn’t the big games I was most excited for. Instead, I started dreaming up sequels to some of the Switch’s most niche releases. Those are the games that feel like they could take advantage of mouse controls or camera support the most. I say all that to prepare you for this list of Switch games that I’d like to see get a Switch 2 sequel, because it might confuse you at first glance. It’s not that I don’t want to see Super Mario Odyssey 2 or any heavy hitters of that nature; I just see a lot of opportunities for Nintendo’s B-games to reach their fullest potential here.

Super Mario Maker 2

Super Mario Maker on Switch 2 is such a no brainer that I’m surprised it wasn’t revealed in April 2’s Switch 2 Direct. The level editing tool was originally built for Wii U’s gamepad, letting players easily make levels on a big tablet. That didn’t translate quite as neatly to the Switch, but Nintendo still put together an excellent follow-up that expanded the series quite well. The Switch 2 gives Nintendo an opportunity to build on that further while implementing more precise mouse controls that make level creation smoother. It feels like the ultimate conclusion for the series, short of simply porting it to PC.

WarioWare: Move It!

One big surprise of the Switch era was that Nintendo went all in on reviving WarioWare. It wasn’t a series I was expecting to get two installments of on Switch, let alone one, but Nintendo clearly saw something special there. That decision led to WarioWare: Move It, one of the Switch’s most underappreciated multiplayer gems. That success leaves me wanting a new installment on Switch 2 that includes mouse-controlled minigames, camera support, and maybe even microphone implementation. Wacky control schemes are where WarioWare shines, so I imagine that the Move It team could get a lot of inventive microgame ideas out of the console’s tech. I’ve already seen how well new controls work for new Super Mario Party Jamboree minigames, so I can only imagine the kind of absurd tasks Wario can give us in his next game.

New Pokémon Snap

Did any game in the Switch generation come and go as fast as New Pokémon Snap? Prior to its announcement, the idea of a Pokémon Snap sequel was a dream game for nostalgic fans. After decades of wishing, we finally got that fantasy game fulfilled on Switch — and it was delightful. That didn’t translate to big buzz, but it won’t stop me from hoping that we get another new installment on Switch 2. Like every game on this list, I’m thinking about mouse and motion controls here. I’d love to see a sequel that allows me to more accurately frame shots via mouse and perhaps even swing my Joy-con to throw items like bait. Heck, let me use my webcam to add myself into my photos. There’s a lot of untapped mechanical invention for the series and the Switch 2 might be the console that could fully realize that potential.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

I’ll be realistic from the jump here: a new Mario + Rabbids game is very unlikely to happen. Despite being fantastic, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope was dubbed a flop at launch and subject to some truly heavy discounts. That sales strategy helped move the needle though, getting it past the three million units mark by January 2024. I’m hoping that might be enough to encourage Nintendo and Ubisoft to partner one more time, because Mario + Rabbids could be perfect for Switch 2. Tactics games are especially perfect for mouse controls, so I can see exactly how the new Joy-cons could make gameplay feel much smoother. Both Fire Emblem and Advance Wars could benefit from that control scheme too, but I find myself wanting to see what this series could do with a mouse first, as it’s one of the most creative tactics games I’ve played in the Switch generation.

Snipperclips

When we talk about the Nintendo Switch’s launch games, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild dominates the conversation. That wasn’t the only great exclusive available on day one, though. The console also launched with Snipperclips, a fantastic co-op game built for single Joy-con multiplayer. In it, players had to snip chunks out of one another to solve puzzles. It’s still one of the Switch’s best hidden gems and one I’ve always wanted more of. I hope developer SFB Games feels inspired to give the series another go after making last year’s Crow Country. I’d love to see how two-player mouse controls could build on Snipperclips‘ already ingenious hook and give the Switch 2 a small delight early on.

Game Builder Garage

Perhaps the oddest exclusive of the Switch era so far is Game Builder Garage. The left field release is Nintendo’s own game design program, intended to teach kids how to make their own games by playfully demystifying the process. It’s a great educational tool, but one that wasn’t exactly ideal to control with a joystick. Naturally, a program like this begs for a mouse and that’s exactly what the Switch 2 provides. If Nintendo can expand the idea out a little further, it could turn a fairly niche app into a great little game creation suite. I’d love to see series like RPG Maker follow suit, turning the Switch 2 into a great educational platform for budding designers.

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

Animal Crossing: New Horizons may have been the Switch’s defining “pandemic game,” but don’t forget about Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics. Released in June 2020, the collection was a lifeline for isolated families when it launched. It gave kids a whole bunch of board games to play on Switch, from mancala to shogi. Mouse controls can only improve that simple concept, making it easier to control games like gomoku and checkers. What really gets my brain thinking here, though, is that Clubhouse Games features air hockey. That’s a perfect game for mouse controls and I imagine a sequel could add in even more tactile games like it that get good use out of the new Joy-cons.