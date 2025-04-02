 Skip to main content
Many of your favorite Switch games are getting a Switch 2 Edition

By
A list of Switch 2 edition games.
Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct gave us a ton of info on the console’s hardware and upcoming games like Mario Kart World, but also highlighted several Switch games getting Switch 2 Editions. A few of these titles shown off include Tears of the Kingdom, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond which will all be getting upgrades and some new features when the Switch 2 launches on June 5.

Nintendo’s Switch 2 Direct dedicated a section of its presentation to highlight how Switch 2 Edition of certain games will be improved on the new hardware. The games shown off included Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV, Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, and Pokemon Legends: Z-AThe Switch 2 Edition of games will not only improve the resolution of games and add in HDR, but also improve frame rates for more smooth gameplay. However, what is most exciting is the new features coming to several games. Both Zelda games, for example, will be getting the Zelda Notes feature added to the Nintendo Switch App, which allows you to access various things on your smartphone, such as a map with voice navigation to help find Shrines and new locations you haven’t discovered yet.

We already knew Metroid Prime 4 would be coming to Switch and Switch 2, but we now know what new features Switch 2 players can expect. The Switch 2 Edition will take advantage of the Joy-Cons new mouse functionality for gameplay in addition to the traditional control scheme. Graphically, this game will have multiple options, with Quality Mode featuring 4K visuals with HDR at 60fps while docked or 1080p 60fps in handheld mode. Performance mode lowers the resolution to 1080p but bumps the frame rate all the way to 120fps for the smoothest gameplay experience. Handheld mode can also offer 120fps, but at a maximum of 720p.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land will also get the bump to graphics and frame rate, but also a new story called Star-Crossed World after a meteor strikes the Forgotten Land. Nintendo wasn’t specific about how Legends Z-A would be enhanced beyond better resolution and frame rates.

Switch 2 Editions of all these titles will be available digitally and physically but can be upgraded via the purchase of an upgrade pack. Pricing details on the upgrade pack were not shared.

