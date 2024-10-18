 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

This classic Rare title is finally coming to Nintendo Switch Online

By
Nintendo 64™ – October 2024 Game Update – Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Another classic Rare Nintendo 64 game is coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Banjo-Tooie, the sequel to Banjo Kazooie (of course), is being added to the service on October 25, Nintendo announced on Friday.

Recommended Videos

The company announced the addition in a new trailer, which you can watch above. You won’t see anything you haven’t seen before if you’ve played the game. This appears to be a nearly straight port to to Switch Online, although it will have a new widescreen mode, so you can see more of the game on your bigger TV.

Related

Nintendo Switch Online already has Banjo Kazooie, which came out two years prior. While the first game in the series is arguably better known, there’s a lot to like about Banjo-Tooie. It has more puzzles, better graphics, large game worlds (comparatively speaking), and multiplayer modes.

It also marked the last game that Rare would make with Nintendo before being acquired by Microsoft in 2002. Previously, Nintendo invested a lot into Rare, which led to some iconic N64 releases, including GoldenEye 007. Both GoldenEye 007 and Banjo Kazooie were added to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack in 2023 and 2022, respectively, so it was about time Banjo-Tooie got the same treatment.

Other N64 games that you can access through the Expansion Pack tier of the membership include Mario Kart 64The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of TimeMajora’s Mask, multiple Mario Party titles, and others. There are also Super NES, Game Boy, NES, Game Boy Advance, and Sega Genesis games on the service, if you’ve been on the fence of picking it up. While the base Nintendo Switch Online tier costs just $20 per year, the Expansion Pack, well, expansion costs $50 per year

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Switch?
Minthara in Baldur's Gate 3.

Few games have rocked the industry in the way that Baldur's Gate 3 did at launch, and it has been a critical and commercial success on all platforms for which it has been released. As such, it's reasonable to wonder if Larian Studios has considered bringing the hit role-playing title to the Nintendo Switch. Let's take a look and see if any plans to that effect are in motion.
Is Baldur's Gate coming to Nintendo Switch?
Baldur's Gate 3 is not available on Nintendo Switch, and there is no indication that Larian Studios has any intentions of bringing it over at this time, if ever. It has already canceled the planned DLC for the game, citing a desire to move on to new projects beyond the Baldur's Gate franchise, likely leaving the series for another developer to pick up down the line.

Speaking to IGN, the game's director, Swen Vincke, said: "We’re going to shift around and we’re going to start doing these other things that we talked about, that we planned on doing before we started on BG3. Those were always the plans for afterward, we have two games that we want to make, and we have lots of concepts. So let’s just have closure on BG3. It’s been great. We’ve done our job. It’s a story with a beginning, a middle, and an end. So let’s pass the torch to another studio to pick up this incredible legacy."

Read more
Yakuza Kiwami coming to Switch after years of developer resistance
Kazuma Kiriyu as he appears in Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami – Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase 8.27.2024

Nintendo Switch fans can finally check out the Yakuza series with the impending release of Yakuza Kiwami, which was announced on Tuesday during the August Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase.

Read more
The best co-op games on Nintendo Switch
Amazon earth day used Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Nintendo Switch is home to some of the best games of all time -- single-player or multiplayer. Unlike its competition with the best PS5 games and best Xbox Series X games, the Switch hasn't moved away from the classic couch co-op style of games we all grew up with. That isn't to say there aren't online co-op and cross-platform games as well, but you do have a lot more options on the Switch than other systems. As we approach the end of the Switch's lifecycle and prepare for the Switch 2, now is the best time to check out the massive library of co-op games to make the wait a little easier.

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet Double Pack

Read more