Nintendo will host seven hours of Switch 2 gameplay streams this week

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is tomorrow, and we expect it to detail everything you need to know about the upcoming console, what games are releasing with it, and much more — but if that isn’t enough for you, Nintendo has also announced two follow-up Treehouse streams that will show more in-depth gameplay of those upcoming games.

On both April 3 and April 4, Nintendo will air a Nintendo Treehouse: Live stream at 7 AM PT/10 AM ET. We don’t know what games will be shown yet (that’s a surprise for tomorrow), but the broadcast on April 3 will run for four hours, while the one on April 4 will last for three hours. That’s a lot of gameplay, so make sure to tune in to see exactly what the Switch 2 is capable of.

Join us on April 3rd and April 4th at 7 a.m. PT each day for a Nintendo Treehouse: Live | Nintendo Switch 2 presentation featuring hands-on gameplay of #NintendoSwitch2 games! pic.twitter.com/gsi0MqyZyZ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 1, 2025

You can safely expect Mario Kart 9 to be shown off, and probably Metroid Prime 4 too. Anything beyond that is just a guess, but it’s likely the Treehouse streams will focus specifically on games designed for the Nintendo Switch 2. We’ll probably see something that shows off the so-called “mouse-con” functionality but don’t expect as many technical demos as with the first Nintendo Switch. The technology is familiar at this point, so there’s not much left to be discovered unless Nintendo drops something truly unexpected tomorrow.

The streams will most likely be hype-fests, if we’re being honest. Nintendo wants to drum up excitement for a new console release, so the streams will probably show games that will get fans excited to preorder. However, we don’t expect the streams to focus too heavily on cross-generational releases, so we aren’t likely going to see too much in the way of Pokemon: Z-A or any of the titles shown in last weeks’ Direct.