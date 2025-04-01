 Skip to main content
Nintendo will host seven hours of Switch 2 gameplay streams this week

By
The Switch 2 next to a TV with Mario Kart.
Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is tomorrow, and we expect it to detail everything you need to know about the upcoming console, what games are releasing with it, and much more — but if that isn’t enough for you, Nintendo has also announced two follow-up Treehouse streams that will show more in-depth gameplay of those upcoming games.

On both April 3 and April 4, Nintendo will air a Nintendo Treehouse: Live stream at 7 AM PT/10 AM ET. We don’t know what games will be shown yet (that’s a surprise for tomorrow), but the broadcast on April 3 will run for four hours, while the one on April 4 will last for three hours. That’s a lot of gameplay, so make sure to tune in to see exactly what the Switch 2 is capable of.

Join us on April 3rd and April 4th at 7 a.m. PT each day for a Nintendo Treehouse: Live | Nintendo Switch 2 presentation featuring hands-on gameplay of #NintendoSwitch2 games! pic.twitter.com/gsi0MqyZyZ

— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 1, 2025

You can safely expect Mario Kart 9 to be shown off, and probably Metroid Prime 4 too. Anything beyond that is just a guess, but it’s likely the Treehouse streams will focus specifically on games designed for the Nintendo Switch 2. We’ll probably see something that shows off the so-called “mouse-con” functionality but don’t expect as many technical demos as with the first Nintendo Switch. The technology is familiar at this point, so there’s not much left to be discovered unless Nintendo drops something truly unexpected tomorrow.

The streams will most likely be hype-fests, if we’re being honest. Nintendo wants to drum up excitement for a new console release, so the streams will probably show games that will get fans excited to preorder. However, we don’t expect the streams to focus too heavily on cross-generational releases, so we aren’t likely going to see too much in the way of Pokemon: Z-A or any of the titles shown in last weeks’ Direct.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Nintendo Switch 2 Direct: how to watch, how long is it, and what to expect
A Switch 2 in its dock.

Years of waiting are finally coming to an end (one more time). After a short reveal earlier this year, Nintendo is finally lifting the entire lid on the Switch 2 tomorrow. On April 2, this Wednesday, the company will host a Direct presentation entirely built around the console. While Nintendo has been tight-lipped on what exactly will be shown, you can expect it to give us a release date, price, and launch games at the very least. It's sure to be one of the biggest live stream presentations of the year, so you won't want to miss it -- even if you aren't planning on buying a Switch 2 right now.

Want to make sure you catch it when it airs? We've got you covered. Here are all the details for this week's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, including when it airs, when you can watch it, and what you can expect to see during it. And if you can't watch it live, we'll be recapping it all live as it happens.
When is the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct?
You don't have to wait much longer. The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is set to air on Wednesday, April 2. It'll kick off at 6 a.m. PT, so fans on the west coast will need to wake up bright and early for it. Nintendo has yet to say just how long it'll be, but its 2017 Nintendo Switch reveal lasted just over an hour. You can likely expect about the same here.
Where to watch the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DXUmjX7DsP8

Read more
Before the Switch 2 Direct, let’s revisit Nintendo’s 2017 Switch reveal one last time
Nintendo Switch

It’s almost time. After a tease of an initial reveal back in January, the wait for firm details on the Nintendo Switch 2 is finally coming to an end. Come April 2, we’ll likely know the system’s specs, price, release date, and its launch games. It’s a moment players have been anticipating for years and something that’s sure to fill online water coolers until the system’s proper launch. I’m just as eager and impatient to see it as you are.

To kill at least one hour during this final stretch, how about we collectively take one last look at the past? In January 2017, Nintendo held a proper live conference to lift the lid on the Nintendo Switch. It was a huge event that had a revolving door of executives taking the stage to break down the system’s features and walk through its launch lineup. It’s the product of a bygone era of E3-style press conferences that has been replaced by the kind of cold, pre-recorded video package we’re likely to see on April 2.

Read more
Nintendo Switch 2 FCC filings suggest Amiibos are here to stay
The Switch 2 next to a TV with Mario Kart.

If you worried the Nintendo Switch 2 wouldn't support your Amiibo collection, you can breathe easy; recent FCC filings indicate it will have NFC support, and that most likely means Amiibo. The filings also show the Switch 2 will support Wi-Fi 6, an upgrade over the original Switch's Wi-Fi 5.

That's great news for all fans. It means the Switch 2 can support faster Internet speeds and is on-par with the base PlayStation 5 — and has higher maximum speeds than the Xbox Series S or X.

Read more