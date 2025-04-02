The Nintendo Switch 2 already has its first accessory, and you can reserve it now

Ahead of this morning Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, manufacturer Dbrand has opened reservations on the console’s first third-party accessory. The Killswitch is a case for Nintendo’s new console that comes with an open dock adapter, a travel cover, and ergonomic Joy-con holders.

The Killswitch is a variation on Dbrand’s Steam Deck case, which soups up Valve’s handheld. The company has been teasing a similar device for Switch 2 since December, even leaking the system’s design before Nintendo could reveal it. Over 10,000 users have signed up for the device’s waitlist since then, but they can formally reserve it starting today.

Set to release in June (seemingly scooping Nintendo’s release window ahead of its official reveal this morning), the Killswitch is a black case that the Nintendo Switch 2 can slot into. The biggest modification it adds is ergonomic grips for the system’s Joy-cons. The controllers can still be dethatched as normal while in the case and presumably will still work with the system’s new mouse-like feature.

The case around the rest of the system is compatible with the Switch 2’s kickstand, retaining its full articulation.

Other features include an open-faced dock that functions more like the Razer Handheld Dock Chroma and a transparent travel cover that can attach to the front of the system. As an added bonus, the Killswitch also comes with a game card holder that can hold 10 Switch cartridges (that seems to imply that the console will use the same style of cartridges). That holder snaps underneath the travel cover, allowing players to display their games while the cover is on.

While no price has been revealed, those who are interested can reserve their unit starting today on Dbrand’s website. You’ll have to put down a $3 deposit to reserve one, which is credited towards the final purchase and fully refundable.