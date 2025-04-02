 Skip to main content
The Nintendo Switch 2 already has its first accessory, and you can reserve it now

By
The Nintendo Switch 2 sits in a Killswitch case.
Dbrand

Ahead of this morning Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, manufacturer Dbrand has opened reservations on the console’s first third-party accessory. The Killswitch is a case for Nintendo’s new console that comes with an open dock adapter, a travel cover, and ergonomic Joy-con holders.

The Killswitch is a variation on Dbrand’s Steam Deck case, which soups up Valve’s handheld. The company has been teasing a similar device for Switch 2 since December, even leaking the system’s design before Nintendo could reveal it. Over 10,000 users have signed up for the device’s waitlist since then, but they can formally reserve it starting today.

Set to release in June (seemingly scooping Nintendo’s release window ahead of its official reveal this morning), the Killswitch is a black case that the Nintendo Switch 2 can slot into. The biggest modification it adds is ergonomic grips for the system’s Joy-cons. The controllers can still be dethatched as normal while in the case and presumably will still work with the system’s new mouse-like feature.

The case around the rest of the system is compatible with the Switch 2’s kickstand, retaining its full articulation.

Other features include an open-faced dock that functions more like the Razer Handheld Dock Chroma and a transparent travel cover that can attach to the front of the system. As an added bonus, the Killswitch also comes with a game card holder that can hold 10 Switch cartridges (that seems to imply that the console will use the same style of cartridges). That holder snaps underneath the travel cover, allowing players to display their games while the cover is on.

While no price has been revealed, those who are interested can reserve their unit starting today on Dbrand’s website. You’ll have to put down a $3 deposit to reserve one, which is credited towards the final purchase and fully refundable.

How to watch the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct stream: how long is it, and what to expect
A Switch 2 in its dock.

Years of waiting are finally coming to an end (one more time). After a short reveal earlier this year, Nintendo is finally lifting the entire lid on the Switch 2 today. The company will host a Direct presentation entirely built around the console. While Nintendo has been tight-lipped on what exactly will be shown, you can expect it to give us a release date, price, and launch games at the very least. It's sure to be one of the biggest live stream presentations of the year, so you won't want to miss it -- even if you aren't planning on buying a Switch 2 right now.

Want to make sure you catch it when it airs? We've got you covered. Here are all the details for today's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, including when it airs, when you can watch it, and what you can expect to see during it. And if you can't watch it live, we're recapping it all live as it happens.
When is the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct?
You don't have to wait much longer. The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct will air today, April 2. It kicks off at 6am PT / 9am ET. Nintendo has yet to say just how long it'll be, but its 2017 Nintendo Switch reveal lasted just over an hour. You can likely expect about the same here.
Where to watch the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DXUmjX7DsP8

Before the Switch 2 Direct, let’s revisit Nintendo’s 2017 Switch reveal one last time
Nintendo Switch

It’s almost time. After a tease of an initial reveal back in January, the wait for firm details on the Nintendo Switch 2 is finally coming to an end. Come April 2, we’ll likely know the system’s specs, price, release date, and its launch games. It’s a moment players have been anticipating for years and something that’s sure to fill online water coolers until the system’s proper launch. I’m just as eager and impatient to see it as you are.

To kill at least one hour during this final stretch, how about we collectively take one last look at the past? In January 2017, Nintendo held a proper live conference to lift the lid on the Nintendo Switch. It was a huge event that had a revolving door of executives taking the stage to break down the system’s features and walk through its launch lineup. It’s the product of a bygone era of E3-style press conferences that has been replaced by the kind of cold, pre-recorded video package we’re likely to see on April 2.

Nintendo Switch 2 FCC filings suggest Amiibos are here to stay
The Switch 2 next to a TV with Mario Kart.

If you worried the Nintendo Switch 2 wouldn't support your Amiibo collection, you can breathe easy; recent FCC filings indicate it will have NFC support, and that most likely means Amiibo. The filings also show the Switch 2 will support Wi-Fi 6, an upgrade over the original Switch's Wi-Fi 5.

That's great news for all fans. It means the Switch 2 can support faster Internet speeds and is on-par with the base PlayStation 5 — and has higher maximum speeds than the Xbox Series S or X.

