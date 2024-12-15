We might have just gotten our best look at the Nintendo Switch 2 yet

The Nintendo Switch 2 has been the subject of speculation and rumors for a long time now, with fans looking for the slightest hint of news at every major gaming event. There have been several leaks, some more plausible than others, but two big leaks have emerged this weekend: one from Reddit, and another from Dbrand.

Reddit user u/NextHandheld posted a thread titled, “I’ve come from the future,” and claimed to have a finalized version of the Nintendo Switch 2 and its dock. They said proof would be posted on Christmas Day, but subreddit mods demanded proof or they would delete the account. Apparently u/NextHandheld had proof, because the mods allowed the post to remain up and said the evidence is substantial enough to believe.

The other leak comes from a Dbrand accessory listing, although it feels somewhat intentional. Take a look at the X post below.

We will not be answering any questions at this time. pic.twitter.com/kBQcbB2PfV — dbrand (@dbrand) December 12, 2024

Dbrand told Insider Gaming that the device inside the case is, in fact, the Nintendo Switch 2. The company, known for being blatantly irreverent, shared a link to the product page. On that page is a spinning animation that shows more details of the console inside, and it looks like all of the other Nintendo Switch 2 image leaks we’ve seen so far.

Another Reddit post from u/stardew92 had images from the most recent leak. These leaked images look a lot like the device inside the Dbrand case, and it matches the curved design that has been visible in other supposed Switch 2 leaks.

Returning to the original Reddit post from u/NextHandheld, they answered a lot of questions. The only proof we have is that the mods vouch for the evidence, so skepticism is suggested — but also know that these are the clearest details we’ve heard so far.

According to the post, the Nintnedo Switch 2 has a curved dock and Joy-Cons, but the basic build and design of the dock remains the same. It has two USB-A ports on the side, and then USB-C, HDMI, and Ethernet inside. There’s a new button beside the Home button that is labeled “C.” Users speculated that it could be a camera control button or a Cast function, allowing the Switch 2 to act like a Wii U gamepad.

As for when any official announcement, u/NextHandheld said “I’ve heard word it’s gonna be in January. Something about there being a Nintendo meeting, but I don’t have that info confirmed.”

As with any early leaks like this, take it with enough sodium to worry your cardiologist — but the evidence presented so far seems pretty solid, so it’s okay if you get a little excited about this.