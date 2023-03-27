 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

After you watch John Wick 4, get the game that inspired it for $4

Giovanni Colantonio
By

John Wick 4 is in theaters now and by every metric, it’s a rousing success. Not only has the action film received rave reviews, but it raked in over $73 million in its opening weekend — a record for the series. With that success, it’s all but assured that more John Wick is on the way. Though if you want to dig deeper into the series after watching the latest installment, you should check out the video game that inspired its best moment: The Hong Kong Massacre.

The final act of John Wick 4 includes an eye-catching action sequence where the camera cranes above Keanu Reeves, following a shootout from a top-down angle. It’s a bit of an unusual shot for a film, but gamers might be more familiar with it. The perspective mirrors that of indie action games like Hotline Miami.

Related Videos

As it turns, out that video game look isn’t a coincidence. In an interview with SlashFilm, director Chad Stahelski explained the genesis of the shot. “I had seen this video game and I’ll throw a shout-out,” Stahelski told SlashFilm. “I think it was called Hong Kong Massacre — they did this top shot and we had been doing so much with the big muzzle flashes and it just kind of clicked.”

If you haven’t heard of The Hong Kong Massacre, you’re probably not alone. The indie action game quietly launched in 2019 with a tepid response from critics. The shooter is a stylish riff on Hotline Miami that has players gunning through the criminal underworld on a quest for revenge. It all takes place from a familiar top-down camera angle as players flip through the air and fire their guns in slow-motion — all while muzzle flashes light up its dreary buildings.

A character shoots bad guys in The Hong Kong Massacre.

If you’ve seen John Wick 4, you’ll see the connection right away. Though the game inspired the film, The Hong Kong Massacre plays out like a Keanu Reeves action flick — it’s basically a John Wick game. The title was criticized for some repetition and rough difficulty spikes, but it’s worth playing if you want to do a full scene study on one of the film’s best sequences.

After you’re done with that, there’s plenty of other games like it worth checking out. Hotline Miami is a must-play and last year’s Midnight Fight Express has similar action movie gameplay. And of course, there’s also John Wick Hex: a surprising video game adaptation that turns the series into a turn-based action game. All of those should keep you occupied until John Wick 4 hits streaming services.

The Hong Kong Massacre is available on PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. It usually retails for $20, but you can currently get it far cheaper on Nintendo Switch. An eShop bundle that also includes sci-fi title Beautiful Desolation is on sale right now for $4. The offer ends on April 12, 2023.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Death Stranding 2: release date speculation, trailers, gameplay, and more
Sam with grey hair.

There were plenty of hints along the way, and even some leaks by the leading man himself, but it was only made official at the Game Awards 2022 that Death Stranding 2 is on its way. Coming from the same influential and creative mind as the original, as well as the Metal Gear franchise before it, Hideo Kojima introduced the game himself. Of course, nothing about Kojima's games are straight forward, and what was revealed about Death Stranding 2 probably raised more questions than it answered. We're strapping on our boots, connecting to our BBs, and are ready to make the trek to find out everything there is about Death Stranding 2.
Release date

The trailer didn't give us a release date for Death Stranding 2, and in fact, even pointed out that this was just the game's working title and would likely change. That leads us to believe that 2023 is probably too soon to expect it, but 2024 certainly feels possible.
Platforms

Read more
Pick up these Nintendo games you can only get on Wii U and 3DS
xenoblade and pokemon picross headline eshop update chronicles x nintendo wii u

The Nintendo Switch has one of the greatest first-party lineups of any Nintendo console. In addition to several outstanding original games, a lot of awesome Wii U games like Super Mario 3D World, Pikmin 3, and Mario Kart 8 finally got all the love they deserved when they were ported to the Switch. Even some 3DS games like Miitopia have made their way to Nintendo Switch. Still, that isn't all-encompassing, so when the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShops are discontinued on March 27, we will lose access to some amazing first-party Nintendo games that aren't available elsewhere.
From black sheep in their respective series to new IP that tests out some novel ideas, four Wii U and four 3DS games that are still platform exclusives stuck out the most to us. If you're specifically looking for Nintendo-published games to pick up before the 3DS and Wii U eShops stop allowing the purchase of new games, consider picking up one of these titles.
Xenoblade Chronicles X

Considering the rest of the Xenoblade Chronicles series is on Nintendo Switch, it's very surprising that Xenoblade Chronicles X has not made the jump over yet. This RPG stands as the black sheep of the series, with a more gritty style and tone, mech suits, and a plot about humans who crash land on an alien planet after escaping Earth, which might be why it didn't come over before the trilogy was completed. Xenoblade Chronicles X is a great game in its own right, though, and also makes ample use of the Wii U GamePad for its detailed map and menus. As such, it's a worthwhile Wii U pickup for those who like to play games uniquely tailored to the system and enjoy seeing what the oddball entries in game franchises have to offer. 
Star Fox Zero

Read more
Diablo IV’s always-online play threatens an otherwise killer time
Diablo IV characters stand in a cathedral.

The always-online Diablo IV is right around the corner. I had an enjoyable time exploring the setting of Act 1, the eerie Fractured Peaks zone that’s heavily inspired by northeastern Europe, while going hands-on with the game's open beta. It all worked well when the servers didn’t completely break down, forcing me to wait in a queue. Its always-online sensibilities are definitely a bold move for the series – which has traditionally fashioned itself as an action RPG with both offline and online features.

Once expected beta server issues were resolved, I got some insight into how this massive beast of an online role-playing game will likely function when the servers finally go live in June. I still agree with the healthy room for concern outlined in Digital Trends' previous Diablo IV preview, but Diablo IV is as challenging and grounded as Diablo 2 and as dynamic and speedy as Diablo 3. A captivating story that goes heavier on its own themes than past installments gives a strong reason for its sprawling open world, and its hefty combat offers a balanced mix of challenge and brain-tingling action that drew me in.

Read more