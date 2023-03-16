 Skip to main content
Is there a John Wick 4 streaming date?

Dan Girolamo
By

To quote the Bowery King (John Wick: Chapter 2’s Laurence Fishburne), “Somebody please get this man a gun.” Keanu Reeves (The Matrix Resurrections) returns as the world’s greatest, angriest, and deadliest assassin in John Wick: Chapter 4. After the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, John is alive and joins forces with the Bowery King to dismantle and destroy the High Table.

It won’t come easy, though, as the Marquis Vincent de Gramont (Barbarian’s Bill Skarsgård), a powerful member of the High Table whose mission is to end John’s warpath. To earn his freedom from the High Table, John challenges the de Gramont to a duel, which he accepts. However, the price on John’s head continues to increase, forcing the hitman to kill opposing forces from all around the world. Chapter 4 is an action-packed adventure with more conflicts and kills as John fights for his independence.

Find out if John Wick: Chapter 4 is streaming at home!

Keanu Reeves stands and stares in the middle of the desert in John Wick: Chapter 4.

As of March 15, there is no streaming date for John Wick: Chapter 4. The streaming date will be determined by the film’s box office performance and the length of its theatrical run.

Will you be able to watch it at home?

Unfortunately, John Wick: Chapter 4 will not be available to watch at home. However, John Wick: Chapter 4 is worth seeing on the biggest screen you can find! Early previews begin Thursday, March 23, before opening in theaters nationwide Friday, March 24.

Are the John Wick movies streaming?

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023) Final Trailer – Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård

You’re in luck! All three John Wick movies are currently streaming on Peacock.

Peacock is the home to legacy shows like The OfficeThis Is UsLaw & Order, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and the service broadcasts many sporting events, like WWE, NFL, and Premier League. Peacock is also home to recent Universal hits such as M3GanNope, and Tár. Peacock is also home to true crime docuseries like Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies and Who Killed Robert Wone?

How much does it cost?

Peacock has stopped allowing new users to sign up for the free tier. New users will only have the option to sign up for a paid tier. Subscribers who signed up for the free tier of Peacock can continue accessing the service for no charge. It is unknown if or when the free tier will be completely removed from Peacock.

The two paid tiers of Peacock are Premium and Premium Plus. Premium costs $5 a month or $50 per year. It contains 80,000-plus hours of entertainment with ads but allows users to access new films and live events. Premium Plus costs $10 a month or $100 per year. Premium Plus includes everything from Premium but contains no ads. Plus users will be allowed to download and watch programs offline.

Is John Wick 4 worth watching?

Keanu Reeves stands in a church in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Absolutely. As someone who has seen the film, John Wick: Chapter 4 is another excellent entry into the franchise. The action scenes continue to be incredible, especially the fight sequences in Paris. John Wick knows exactly what it wants to be and delivers in every single way. Prepare to pick your jaw off the ground after some of the kills!

John Wick: Chapter 4 is directed by Chad Stahelski, who previously directed the previous three films in the franchise. Critic reviews are starting to roll in, and they’ve been predominantly positive. Chapter 4 has an 89% on the Tomatometer at Rotten Tomatoes, and a 77 Metascore on Metacritic.

John Wick: Chapter 4 opens in theaters on March 24.

