Why trust us?

Is Kung Fu Panda 4 streaming?

Blair Marnell
By
Po and Master Shifu in promo art for Kung Fu Panda 4.
DreamWorks Animation

In 2008, DreamWorks Animation’s Kung Fu Panda introduced the world to Po (Jack Black), a clumsy and oversized panda who seemed like an odd choice to be the next Dragon Warrior. However, Po proved his detractors wrong and vanquished the evil Tai Lung (Ian McShane) before claiming the mantle as his own. This week, Po is back in theaters after an eight-year hiatus with Kung Fu Panda 4, and it’s time for a new Dragon Warrior to be named.

Black and McShane are reprising their roles as Po and Tai Lung, respectively. Also returning for this film are Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu, James Hong as Mr. Ping, and Bryan Cranston as Li Shan. Viola Davis is playing the new villain, who’s known as The Chameleon. Awkwafina is co-starring as Zhen, a fox who becomes Po’s ally and companion in the new film.

Now that Kung Fu Panda 4 is playing in theaters, it’s time to address the question that brought you to this post.

Po and Zhen in Kung Fu Panda 4.
DreamWorks Animation

No, not yet. But Universal Pictures and Peacock have been known to release some of DreamWorks Animation’s movies the same day as their streaming premiere. That didn’t happen with Kung Fu Panda 4 because this is one of DreamWorks Animation’s most dependable franchises, which has already spanned multiple TV shows and specials in addition to the three previous films.

The bottom line is that Kung Fu Panda 4 is going to make money at the box office. The early projections currently have Kung Fu Panda 4 finishing with $50 million over this weekend, which should be more than enough to top Dune: Part Two if that number holds. If Kung Fu Panda 4 has good repeat business over the next few weeks, then Kung Fu Panda 5 won’t be out of the question.

When will Kung Fu Panda 4 be available to stream?

Tai Lung in Kung Fu Panda 4.
DreamWorks Animation

Peacock has been somewhat inconsistent with its streaming release time frames for DreamWorks Animation’s films. A few animated titles have premiered on Peacock just under three weeks after they debuted theatrically. Kung Fu Panda 4 will probably get a longer exclusive window in theaters simply because it’s opening projection suggests that it could play well for several weeks.

Assuming that Kung Fu Panda 4 gets to remain a theatrical exclusive during its run, the soonest it would likely premiere on Peacock would be June. But it will definitely be streaming by this summer.

