Turn your PS5 into a colorful throwback with these translucent faceplates

Tomas Franzese
By

Dbrand is back with new console covers, or as it calls them “darkplates,” for PlayStation 5 consoles. These new Retro Darkplates are supposed to be throwbacks that mimic the colors of translucent Nintendo 64 systems.

Orange Dbrand retro darkplates for PlayStation 5.

This announcement marks the accessory manufacturer’s grand return to making console covers for the PS5. Dbrand previously sold PS5 darkplates during the system’s first year on the market, but Sony threatened legal action against the company. After that, Dbrand said at the time that it was forced to “submit to the terrorists’ demands” and stopped selling darkplates. Sony ended up releasing colored console covers of its own in 2022. Clearly, Dbrand is now confident enough again in its product (or found a legal loophole) to start selling these darkplates for the PS5, and decided to base them on some of its viral social media posts.

These new darkplates come in four N64-inspired colors: Atomic Purple, Ice Blue, Fire Orange, and Smoke Black. The side panels are translucent, while Dbrand also provides a cover for the black center bar on the PS5, which makes it look like it’s translucent as it shows an image of the system’s innards. If you choose to buy a Retro Darkplates kit, you’ll get one Retro Darkplate set, one hue-matched retro middle and bottom skin, three left light strips, three right light strips, and a microfiber cloth.

Purple Dbrand retro darkplates for the PlayStation 5.
Dbrand

The Retro Darkplates are now available for $100 on Dbrand’s website, discounted from what will eventually be a standard price of $124. You can get them for both the standard PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition. 

