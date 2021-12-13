  1. Gaming

Official PlayStation 5 faceplates are finally on the way

Otto Kratky
By

PlayStation 5 owners who want to spice up their expensive console can finally do so with official Sony faceplates. Announced in a PlayStation Blog post this morning, players will be able to adorn their PS5 with any of five different console covers.

The console covers come in five distinct color variants: Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple, with versions being released for both the disc and digital versions of the PS5. Users can purchase the Midnight Black and Cosmic Red covers starting in January 2022, while the remaining three colors will launch sometime during the first half of 2022.

The five new PS5 console cover colors.

Anyone who wants to make sure they can customize their PS5 with a faceplate as soon as it’s available can pre-order one for $55 on PlayStation’s website right now.

Along with faceplates for the PS5, Sony has also announced three new color versions of the console’s DualSense controller. Matching the new faceplates, players can purchase Galactic Purple, Nova Pink, and Starlight Blue DualSense controllers starting January 14. Just like the faceplates, these controllers can be pre-purchased from Sony. They cost $75 each.

While new controller colors are nothing new for the PlayStation at this point, a way to change how the PS5 itself looks has been long requested by users. Numerous companies have also offered their own versions of PS5 faceplates for some time, including, most infamously, DBrand. The company, which specializes in cosmetics for various pieces of tech, was previously locked in a legal battle with Sony over its PS5 “Darkplates.”

