OnePlus has graduated from Flagship Killer school by releasing a flagship phone with a flagship price. The new OnePlus 8 Pro is the best OnePlus phone you can get, with the powerful Snapdragon 865, a quad-lens camera, and a killer matte glass body. OnePlus originally showed us what a cut-price phone with flagship specs could do, and now it’s showing us what it can do with a full-on flagship price — and it’s pretty amazing.

But with prices starting at $900, it’s clear this is not a phone you’re going to use and abuse. You probably want your shiny new OnePlus 8 Pro to last at least two years — and hopefully, even longer. While nothing can ensure your phone lasts as long as you hope, a good protective case can seriously improve its chances. Here are some of the best OnePlus 8 Pro cases we’ve found so far.

Olixar Ultra-Thin Clear Case

The OnePlus 8 Pro is probably one of OnePlus’ most beautiful phones so far, so why would you want to cover it up? Olixar’s clear case means you don’t have to. It’s completely clear, so you can see your phone from every angle, and while thin, the TPU offers decent protection against a range of damage — though if you’re worried about drops, you may want to get a thicker case. There’s a raised bezel to increase protection for the camera lenses and screen, and the price isn’t bad at all. It’s a super-thin case, which means it’s good for those who don’t want to add bulk, but that does cut down on the protection on offer.

Sucnakp Carbon Fiber-Style Case

If you want something a little more durable, but still thin, check out this carbon fiber-style case. It’s made from TPU, but it’s a tougher and more durable version of the same material from clear cases. As you can tell, that means it forgoes the clear part, but it’s replaced that with a brushed metal effect with carbon fiber-style panels at either end. While it’s not the most subtle case around, we quite like the cool sci-fi chic it lends to your phone. It’ll protect against scratches and bumps, but also against drops, thanks to the bumpers at each corner. It’s a bargain price as well, making this a good everyday option.

Anccer Thin Hard Case

Anccer specializes in offering thin and hard protection for your phone, and that’s exactly what this case is. It’s made from hard polycarbonate, meaning it’s a lot more rigid than many other cases. A soft-touch coating means it feels good in the hand and promotes grip, while the additional thickness helps to protect the camera bump from damage. However, that hardness is a weakness as well as a strength, and the lack of give means it’ll fare less well against drops than more absorbent cases. It also lacks protection around the buttons, so those areas are open to scratches and damage. But if you don’t like the feel of TPU cases, this is a good choice.

Ranyi Slim Leather-Style Case

It’s not real leather — not at this price — but Ranyi’s leather-style case does a good job at mimicking the real thing, with a leather texture laid over the top of its resilient TPU. That texture feels nice in the hand and helps you to keep a safe grip on your phone, but it imparts a whole new style as well. The TPU material is flexible, giving it good strength against scratches, drops, and bumps. The protection extends all the way around the phone, including the buttons. If you’re looking for something a little more protective, you might want to give this a pass, but if it’s protection with a bit of additional style you’re after, look no further.

Tudia Merge Rugged Case

Real protection leverages the strengths of more than one material, and that’s exactly what Tudia has done with the Merge case. It’s made from a polycarbonate shell and a TPU core, giving your phone the benefit of TPU’s shock absorption and polycarbonate’s lightweight strength. As such, this is the most protective case on this list right now, and while we’re likely to come across many more in time, this is definitely the case to buy right now if you need more serious protection. It has military-grade drop protection, clicky button covers, raised bezels for extra protection, and an excellent price. If we had one negative point, the design is a little boring — but that’s it really.

