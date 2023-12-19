Buying gifts for a gamer in your life is both easy and difficult. If you’re not a big gamer yourself, it can be tough to know what to buy. On the other hand, if this person is playing their PlayStation 5 every day, you can be reasonably certain that a new game or accessory will make them happy. We’ve collected some of the best gifts for PS5 owners, spotlighting three of the best PS5 accessories then diving into some games and other options.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Headset

A quality gaming headset is a must for every PS5 owner. Not only does it help them talk to friends, it also keeps the noise of the game from spreading to the rest of the house. Some of us old fogey gamers remember the days of the rinky-dink headsets that came with older consoles like the Xbox 360. Those days are long gone. Turtle Beach is making high quality headsets that work with every console. The Stealth 600 Gen 2 headset has a long battery life, lag-free surround sound, a high-sensitivity microphone, and customizable audio settings.

PowerA Twin Charging Station for PS5 DualSense Controllers

If your gamer has more than one controller, a charger that fits two controllers at once is essential. Without one, you’re playing a juggling game of making sure they both get equal charging time on the dock. This is an officially licensed charging dock, so you don’t have to worry about it messing with your controllers by giving them too much or too little power. Aesthetically it fits perfectly into the PS5 collection, so it won’t look out of place sitting next to the console on the entertainment stand.

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD for PS5

This is a bit more advanced as far as gifts go, but if you’re sure the PS5 owner in your life doesn’t have one of these yet, this will be an awesome present. The PlayStation 5 has the ability to get more storage via internal SSD cards. Since a lot of games are digital downloads these days, it’s important to have a ton of storage. Adding an internal SSD means no clunky external hard drives and quicker performance overall. PS5 SSDs must have heatsink, so buy this Samsung 990 Pro if you’re considering this gift.

More Gifts for PS5 Owners

If the options above don’t quite fit your gamer giftee’s style, here are some more options. We’ve pulled a bunch of game deals as well as some niche accessories like a wheel and pedals, a disc mount, a remote, and more.

