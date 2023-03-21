There are plenty of great discounts on Apple devices over at Amazon right now. That means substantial price cuts on the latest Apple Watch range as well as plenty of iPads too. If you’re keen to learn more, we’re here to help. We’ve picked out some of our favorite Apple deals going on right now. Check them out below to see how you can save big on highly sought-after devices.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) — $220, was $249

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is a marvel at this price. Easily one of the best smartwatch deals, it covers everything you could need. You gain comprehensive yet easy-to-use fitness tracking thanks to Apple’s Activity Rings system and steady stream of challenges and rewards. It’s fast too thanks to having the latest processor. Despite that, you still get to enjoy a two-day battery life with the watch easily comfortable to wear all day long. It lacks the ECG and blood oxygen sensors of the Series 8 along with the always-on display, but that won’t be an issue for everyone. The key thing is you get an excellent smartwatch at a great price.

Apple Watch Series 8 — $329, was $399

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the best smartwatch for most iPhone owners. While there’s the temptation towards the Apple Watch Ultra, most people will be more than happy with the Series 8. It offers a gorgeous always-on display so you can always see what’s on your watch face without moving your wrist. It has useful sensors like a temperature sensor for retroactive ovulation advice, a blood oxygen sensor, along with an ECG facility for monitoring your heart rate at all times. It looks good too and it’s tougher than previous models so it won’t get easily damaged. Even better, it recharges quickly so you’ll appreciate how soon you can get back up to speed.

Apple iPad 10.9 — $399, was $449

The Apple iPad 10.9 is the cheapest iPad out there and it’s even more tempting on sale. Its A14 chip is powerful enough to handle anything you throw at it while there’s strong battery life of up to 10 hours. Quick charging via USB-C is convenient when you do need to get a boost. The 10.9-inch LED screen offers 500 nits of brightness, sRGB colors, and True Tone technology so it looks vibrant without being too excessive. It may not be perfect but it has all the essentials you could need from Touch ID support to a 12MP wide back camera and a 12MP front camera with Center Stage support for calls.

Apple iPad Air — $559, was $599

If you can afford to spend more, buy the Apple iPad Air. It’s almost everything you could want from a tablet. It has a gorgeous 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone support along with P3 wide color and an anti-reflective coating. It uses Apple’s M1 chip which is seen in many MacBooks. There’s also stereo landscape speakers to enhance your viewing and listening experience while a 12MP ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage is useful for calls. A speedy tablet to use, this is the ideal tablet for most people thanks to how well it works for both productivity-based tasks and fun too.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch — $720, was $769

The Apple iPad Pro is a fantastic high-performance tablet if you need such power. This model offers Apple’s M2 chip which is the one you’ll see in the latest MacBooks so you know that performance is frankly ridiculous in tablet form. It has an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU so it can cope with anything you throw at it, right down to video editing if you need to. Its 11-inch screen is a Liquid Retina XDR one with ProMotion, True Tone and P3 wide color so it looks fantastic whether you’re watching a show, playing a game or simply browsing the internet. It works with a string of accessories so you can sketch out designs or pair it with a keyboard to make it more laptop-like.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch — $1,049, was $1,099

One of the best tablets around, the Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch is definitely going to be excessive for a lot of people. It’s the same as the slightly smaller iPad Pro but it now has a massive 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. That means it’s less portable and for many, the iPad Air will make more sense. If you sketch out a lot of designs, do video editing on the move or simply want something cooler than a laptop, this could be your solution. iPadOS 16 is better than ever so with a keyboard paired up, this could be a laptop replacement with the benefit of being a tablet.

