The best last-minute tech gifts under $100

The holiday shopping season is in full swing, which can often make things a little stressful on the wallet. The holidays don’t have to break the bank, however, as there are a lot of great tech options available for under $100. These include some surprises like tablets and Keurig coffee makers, but they also include more common items to fall below the $100 price tag. We’ve rounded up all of the best gifts under $100, so read onward for more details on how to save on some tech for somebody you care about this holiday season.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) — $40, was $90

While the Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) was a popular smart display, the third generation Amazon Echo Show 5 is the newest Echo Show on the market. We also think it’s one of the best smart displays you can buy. With this smart display you’re able to stream your favorite music, shows, podcasts, and more from providers like Amazon Music, Spotify, and Prime Video. It’s the perfect assistant around the house, giving you easy access to your calendars and reminders, daily recipe ideas, timers, lists, and news and traffic updates. The Echo Show 5 can also sync with compatible video doorbells to display what’s going on at your front door on its screen. I also has a built-in camera of its own that’s great for video calls.

Keurig K-Compact coffee maker — $50, was $100

Like all of the best coffee makers, the Keurig K-Compact coffee maker gets the job done quickly and easily. It a brew for cup sizes between six and 10 ounces, and offers button controls that allow you to simply insert a pod, select your desired cup brew size, and get fresh brewed coffee in minutes. It has a removable drip tray that accommodates travel mugs up to seven inches tall, and it comes in a wide variety of colors to choose from so you can find the perfect K-Compact for your kitchen or workspace.

Amazon Fire HD 10 — $90, was $140

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is the newest Fire HD model. Made to compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Tab lineup as well as the Apple iPad lineup, the Fire HD 10 has a lot of great tablet features at a fraction of the cost. It includes access to software and services such as Netflix, Disney+, Microsoft Office, Zoom, Kindle, and Spotify, among many others. It has a 10.1-inch display that comes in at Full HD 1080p resolution. This pairs well with all of the aforementioned streaming services for a good binge watching session. You can even use the Amazon Fire HD 10 hands-free with voice command support by Alexa.

More gifts under $100

But the deals don’t stop there. Some of the best tech you can find to outfit your smart home comes in at under $100, and that includes things like video doorbells and air fryers. Headphones are a good gift idea that often come in cheap, with several sets under $100 capable of competing with the best headphones in many ways. Smartwatches, smart speakers, vacuums — it’s all there for less than $100 with these holiday deals.

