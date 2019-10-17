The release of the new Ember Travel Mug 2 and the Ember Mug 2 is good news for procrastinating caffeine drinkers. No doubt you’ve let more than a few cups of coffee or tea go cold. With the Ember Mugs 2 and its travel version you always have a piping hot cup of your favorite beverage, no matter how long you let it sit. While self-heating mugs aren’t new, the second generation of the Ember Mugs has been redesigned to include 50% longer battery life. Overall, the Ember Travel Mug will keep your beverage hot for three hours, the 10-ounce Ember Mug will keep it hot for 1.5 hours and the 14-ounce Ember Mug keeps it hot for 80 minutes. If you’re at your desk, you can use the charging coaster to keep your drink warm all day without worrying about battery life.

Just how hot will your coffee or tea be? The company claims the mugs will maintain a heat level between 120 degrees Fahrenheit (49 degrees Celsius) and 145 degrees Fahrenheit (65 degrees Celsius). Users can adjust the temperature within this range to their liking.

“In a world where technology seems to take up more and more of our time, Ember is a piece of tech that is actually working to give you time back,” Ember CEO and founder Clay Alexander said in a statement. “With our second generation of Ember Mugs, we wanted to focus on giving everyone more time to enjoy their favorite hot beverage at the perfect drinking temperature.”

Long battery isn’t the only new feature. The new travel mug also has a light-up touch display that replaces the dial on its predecessor. Other than just controlling the temperature, the display can also show battery life and your name. The travel mug is 15% lighter, too. Both the Ember Travel Mug 2 and Ember Mug 2 can go into sleep mode to save on battery life and can be woken up by filling them or with a little movement. In addition to the built-in features, the mugs have a mobile app you can use to control the temperature of your drink, monitor your caffeine intake and customize your display.

The mug comes in black, white and copper, while the travel mug comes in black. The family of Ember 2 Mugs retail between $100 to $180 and are available on the company’s website.

