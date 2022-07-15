If you haven’t been able to get your hands on the Nothing Phone 1 — either due to limited availability or the fact that it isn’t being sold in the U.S. — Dbrand is able to help you ease the pain. Now you can turn your current phone into a Nothing Phone by using transparent-style Something skins that almost perfectly mirror Nothing’s design.

Dbrand’s marketing for its Something line of smartphone cases and skins isn’t shying away from poking fun at the hype surrounding the Nothing Phone 1. Now that the Phone 1 is here, it’s clear that its main selling point is its striking, transparent design. And that’s something Dbrand knows all too well.

The product page for the Something line of accessories is full of jokes and jabs at the idea that Nothing was planning on taking down Apple with a mid-range device that was more focused on looking cool than actually performing well. The beginning of the Something page reads, “Imagine trying to break into the smartphone market. Turns out, having less money than Apple makes it a little difficult. Availability? Limited. Supply? Constrained.”

While Dbrand is clearly riffing on Nothing’s transparent white design, the cases and skins don’t copy everything from the Nothing Phone 1. Mainly, the LED strips that give the Phone 1 a unique visual identity are missing. That said, the rest of the designs are pretty spot-on interpretations of what it would look like if Nothing made the biggest flagship devices on the market.

Dbrand CEO Adam Ijaz told the Verge that because the Phone 1’s appeal is almost solely based on its look, people won’t be wanting to cover it up with a case from his company. He says that the question then became: “if we can’t cover the phone, how do we profit off Nothing?” The answer he found was to allow current smartphone owners to bypass the hype for a phone half as powerful as what they already have and enjoy the one thing that Nothing has been pushing hardest: the Nothing Phone’s look.

If you’re looking to pick up one of Dbrand’s Something cases or skins, you may want to buy yours quickly. The company is known for getting into legal trouble from time to time thanks to its self-proclaimed “plagiarism,” which results in its products being pulled until the issues are resolved. Currently, you can get a Something case or skin for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the Pixel 6 Pro, and the Samsung S22 Ultra.

Editors' Recommendations