The Apple Store is down. Here’s why you can’t use it

The online Apple Store is currently unavailable in preparation for today’s “It’s Glowtime” event. The store still displays products likely to be discontinued, such as the iPhone 15 Pro series and Apple Watch Series 9, but you can no longer purchase them. These products are expected to be replaced by new products, which will be available for preorder shortly.

Instead of a “Buy” button, you’ll see this message: “Be right back. We’re making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon.”

Recommended Videos

Apple’s major event will start at 10 a.m. PT and will feature the launch of the iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, and possibly new iPads. Additionally, we expect to gain more insight into the release dates for iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and watchOS 11 during the event.

Ahead of any Apple event, the company typically closes its online store to new orders. A few hours later, when the show ends, the store returns online with all the latest products.

At the event, Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Max. A new iPhone SE is also possible, but it’s less likely this time around. While the debut of the Apple Watch Series 10 is anticipated, a new Apple Watch Ultra reveal is less likely. A next-generation iPad, iPad mini, AirPods, and AirPods Max should also be revealed later today.

You can watch today’s event on the Apple website, Apple TV, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter). If you can’t watch the event when it begins, you can watch it later via streaming from the same platforms.

Be sure to return to Digital Trends often for all the latest news on Apple’s new products.