Nothing Phone 1: Features, software, release date, and more

The Nothing Phone 1 was officially announced earlier this year during a livestream in which the company’s CEO, Carl Pei, revealed his ambitions for the smartphone. Nothing has been pretty tight-lipped when it comes to specific details about the Phone 1, however, there have already been a handful of credible leaks that suggest the device will be on par with other leading flagships.

Here’s all the information we have so far about the Nothing Phone 1.

Specifications

Nothing hasn’t officially provided much information on the technical specs for its first smartphone. The only thing known for certain about what will be going on behind the display of the Phone 1 is that Nothing is partnering with Qualcomm as announced in a Tweet by Qualcomm president Enrico Salvatori in March. Because the tweet was posted before the Phone 1 reveal event, many speculated that the reveal would provide some solid information on what Qualcomm was providing to the Phone 1 in terms of processor.

Unfortunately, no such information was mentioned. Fans have speculated that the Phone 1 will be fitted with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but there’s nothing to confirm this. A big part of the Phone 1’s marketing has been focused on letting fans know that Nothing plans on being a competitive contender with the biggest brands in the industry. Because of this, the company will need to be particular about its pricing, and the use of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 might push the Phone 1 too far into being a luxury device due to the cost of the processor.

According to a leak from TechDroider, the Phone 1 will feature a 6.55-inch OLED display that can display up to 2400 x 1080p resolutions. Based on the renders we’ve seen so far, the smartphone will feature a singular “hole punch” front-facing camera in the top center of the display. There is no information regarding the specs of any of the cameras fitted in the device.

Carl Pei Tweeted in May that the Phone 1 will support wireless charging. The specific details of that, however, are still unclear.

Software

Although there isn’t much known about the technical specs of the Phone 1, its software is a completely different story. The Phone 1 will run on NothingOS which uses Android as a foundation. The company ran a NothingOS beta preview in April giving fans the chance to get a feel for what the Phone 1 will be like when it eventually launches.

The reception to the beta was mixed due to NothingOS feeling a little bare-bones as a result of its intentional minimalism. A lot of the typical AndroidOS experience was stripped away for a more straightforward design, but there’s not a whole lot of new that Nothing is bringing to the table. There’s still time for the company to fix the less than ideal parts of the UX, but there’s nothing concrete suggesting that they will, especially given how integral minimalism has been to the Phone 1’s marketing.

Release

There isn’t a specific release date for the Nothing Phone 1 yet. Currently, the only release information available is vague statements by the company saying that a full reveal will be coming sometime in summer 2022. While that gives fans a general window for when they can expect to hear more, the Phone 1’s exact release date is still unknown.

There’s plenty of excitement built up for the Nothing Phone 1, but it would seem like some of the anticipation comes from how mysterious it has been up to now. There are far more unknowns than knowns at this stage, but we will update here with more news and rumors about Nothing’s first phone.

