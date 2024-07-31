If you’re already sick of new phones that are barely any different from the last models, we’ve got some troubling news. Nothing’s latest phone, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus, follows the trend set by devices like the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 by being sort-of new.

It’s a good thing we thought the Nothing Phone 2a was really good and that the design is still a winner, because the Phone 2a Plus may make a few people a bit annoyed.

Recommended Videos

Nothing Phone 2a Plus specs

It’s going to be a tough game of spot-the-difference when examining the spec sheet, but here we go. Starting from the front, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 2412 by 1084 pixel resolution, a 120Hz adaptive screen refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protecting it. There’s a fingerprint sensor under the display and a 50-megapixel selfie camera at the top, which can also shoot 4K video at 30 frames per second.

Flip the phone over, and you’ll immediately see the same Glyph Interface lighting system introduced with the Nothing Phone 2a. This system slims down the array compared to the Nothing Phone 2 but still provides neat features like the Glyph Timer. There are two more 50MP cameras on the back of the phone, and the main camera has both optical and electronic image stabilization (OIS and EIS).

MediaTek has provided a special Dimensity 7350 Pro processor for the Phone 2a Plus, a chip not used in any other phone at the moment, and it comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. Plus, there will be an 8GB/256GB version of the phone released only in India. A 5,000mAh battery provides the power, and it can be recharged at up to 50W, although there is no charger included in the box. The software is Android 14 with Nothing OS 2.6 onboard, and the company commits to supporting it with three years of major updates and four years of security updates.

The best-looking Nothing phone yet?

Wondering where the spec differences are between the Phone 2a and Phone 2a Plus? There aren’t many, with the new, faster 4nm MediaTek chip and GPU, the 50MP selfie camera, a few tweaks on the software front for the rear camera’s portrait mode, and slightly faster charging being the main ones. Nothing says the Phone 2a Plus is for power users, and the chip gives a 10% performance upgrade for app loading over the 2a, while the GPU is apparently 30% faster when playing games.

Leaving aside these changes, Nothing also loves to mix up the design of its phones, even when they’re only variations of inherently the same model, and I think this one is the best interpretation yet. I’ve been trying the gray version of the Nothing Phone 2a Plus (it’s also available in black), and it’s utterly brilliant looking. Nothing has used a metallic finish for the design under the transparent rear panel, showing off the NFC coil behind the cameras and in the “racetrack” design that flows down the back of the phone. It’s a lot more eye-catching than the black Phone 2a I reviewed, and it’s definitely the color to get if you want to make a statement.

Aluminum has been used for the mid-frame, and the edge of the phone has a smoother feel compared to the textured Phone 2a. I love the curve of the plastic rear panel’s sides and the way it avoids any sharpness when holding the phone. It’s the same physical size and weight as the Phone 2a and has the same IP54 dust and water resistance rating, too. The Glyph lights and Nothing’s fun ring and notification sounds are still a highlight. No, it’s not really much different, but it’s still a superb-looking and feeling phone.

What about the camera?

The main and wide-angle cameras appear to be the same as the ones fitted to the Nothing Phone 2a, but the selfie camera has been upgraded to a 50MP camera, so let’s talk about this one first. Taking a pair of selfies outside, shaded from strong sunlight, the Phone 2a Plus’ photo definitely has more detail and more accurate skin tone, with greater control over the contrast, too. However, it is quite heavy-handed with the colors, and I’m not convinced the portrait effect is any more accurate than before.

I can’t fully assess the camera after just a pair of selfies, but there’s obviously a difference, and it may come down to personal preference which phone takes the “better” selfie. You can see the comparison between the Phone 2a and Phone 2a Plus’ selfies in the gallery below. I’ve also taken a few photos on an exceptionally sunny day to try out the Phone 2a Plus’ main and wide-angle cameras, too.

Previous Next 1 of 9 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends Wide angle Andy Boxall / Digital Trends Nothing Phone 2a Plus Andy Boxall / Digital Trends Nothing Phone 2a Andy Boxall / Digital Trends Andy Boxall / Digital Trends Andy Boxall / Digital Trends Wide angle Andy Boxall / Digital Trends Andy Boxall / Digital Trends Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Phone 2a took fun, colorful photos that were ideal for sharing online, and the Phone 2a Plus doesn’t seem to deviate far from this formula. Reds, blues, and greens pop off the screen as the camera amplifies the HDR effect, and the wide-angle camera usually matches the main camera for vibrancy, too. In the few photos I’ve taken, it seems to be a repeat of the Phone 2a, and that’s not a bad thing.

How to get a Nothing Phone 2a Plus

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus is available in the U.S. through the “US Beta Program,” just like the Nothing Phone 1. It costs $399 for the 12GB/256GB model. It’s available to buy from August 7, but you will need to put in a little effort to get one.

In the U.K., the Nothing Phone 2a Plus costs 399 British pounds and will first be available through Nothing’s retail store in London from August 3. Nothing also states that further Phone 2a Plus availability will be announced in September.

Is it a new Nothing phone?

In what’s becoming a theme this year, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus makes us question whether it’s truly a new phone. Nothing claims it’s for those who demand more power, but that’s also what the Phone 2 is for, making this for those who want only a bit more power but aren’t sure they can handle too much extra. Nothing will continue selling the Phone 2a as well, which is slightly cheaper than the Plus, along with the Nothing Phone 2 and the CMF Phone 1.

It’s an oddment, as on paper, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus looks like a lightly refreshed version of the Nothing Phone 2a rather than a new phone serving a new segment of buyers. That’s fine, but the Phone 2a Plus treads a very fine line between rewarding new buyers and angering existing customers. The Phone 2a is just four months old, so anyone who bought one probably wasn’t expecting a slightly better model to arrive so soon and for only a little more money. It may not give much confidence to immediately buy a new Nothing phone in the future.

At this stage, if you’ve held off buying a Phone 2a, then you’re being rewarded, but if you did pick one up, then it’ll look like you’re on the wrong side of the deal. Luckily, the upgrades aren’t likely to dramatically change the phone, so don’t be too disappointed. We really liked the Phone 2a already, so you’ve got a good phone. But this just makes us wonder why the Nothing Phone 2a Plus has been pushed out in such a hurry. It’s a confusing phone that’s very much on trend for 2024.