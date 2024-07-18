 Skip to main content
Nothing will launch ‘an extraordinary new smartphone’ on July 31

Nothing has announced that it will reveal its next smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus, at 5 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 31. The handset is being described as “extraordinary” by its creators. The phone’s tagline is “Plus. More. Extra.” What does this mean? We’ve got a few ideas.

The Nothing Phone 2 launched in July 2023, followed by the Nothing Phone 2a in March of this year. Naming the new phone the “Nothing Phone 2a Plus” instead of “Nothing Phone 2 Plus” indicates that it will be based on the less expensive Nothing Phone 2a model. With this in mind, the phone’s tagline probably gives a lot away.

“Plus” could mean Nothing is introducing a large-sized display version of the Nothing Phone 2a. The previously mentioned models both feature 6.7-inch displays.

How big might the Nothing Phone 2a Plus display be? Probably not too much larger. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 6.8-inch display, matching the display size of the Google Pixel 8 Pro. The upcoming Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max could push this even further to 6.85 inches.

The “More” in the Nothing 2a Plus tagline suggests the new phone could have expanded storage and memory and even a larger battery. The Nothing Phone 2 offers up to 512GB of storage, while the Nothing Phone 2a is at 256GB. The higher-end versions for both models include 12GB of RAM. The battery sizes are 5000mAh and 4700mAh on the Nothing Phone 2a and Nothing Phone 2, respectively.

Finally, what about “Extra”? One of the biggest selling points of Nothing smartphones is the impressive and unique glyphs on the back of the devices. Where the Nothing Phone 2 offers 33 individually addressable zones and 11 light strips, the less expensive Nothing Phone 2a includes 26 individually addressable zones and just three light strips. Perhaps the Nothing Phone 2a Plus will take these numbers further.

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus tagline could also suggest increased availability. While the Nothing Phone 2 launched worldwide, the Nothing Phone 2a did not. Perhaps the new phone will also be available worldwide.

Beyond these suggestions, it remains to be seen just how different the Nothing Phone 2a Plus will be from its predecessors. We’ll know for sure on July 31.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
5 phones you should buy instead of the Google Pixel 8a
The Google Pixel 8a's screen.

Everyone loves a bargain, and it's hard to argue that the Google Pixel 8a is anything but. With a flagship processor and one of the best phone cameras around, the $499 smartphone has the specs to make it a steal. But Google hasn't just crammed great hardware into the phone, as it also has one of the cleanest implementations of Android 14, all of Google's current AI roster, and an incredible seven years of software updates to boot. It's a cheap phone that can go the distance, and one we are more than happy to recommend.

But it's not perfect. The battery is a little weak, as is its charging ability — and the less said about the cheap-feeling plastic body, the better. So even though it's a strong phone, there are a number of alternatives that could pull your eyes away from Google's latest midrange phone.

Read more
An unexpected company is about to announce a new smartphone
HTC U12 Plus Review

HTC isn’t a name that’s been relevant in the U.S. and global smartphone market since 2019. After a peak of 10.7% of the market in 2011, the company suffered a massive decline to 0.05% in 2019 and largely discontinued phone sales in the U.S., China, the U.K., and elsewhere. HTC even pulled its devices off e-commerce platforms like Alibaba and JD.com. But now, in 2024, we may be set to get a new HTC phone, at least in certain markets.

HTC Taiwan just posted a teaser on Facebook featuring a promo image clearly showing a side profile of a phone with a June 12, 2024, date. The translated text reveals that the event or launch will take place at 8 a.m. and that readers should check HTC's website when the time comes, presumably for preorders.

Read more
The Nothing Phone 3 could be 2025’s most interesting smartphone
A person holding the Nothing Phone 2a.

Nothing Phone 2a Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Over the last few years, Nothing has proven that it can create compelling smartphones at excellent prices. Today, the company gave us our first tease of the Nothing Phone 3, and if it pans out the way Nothing claims, it could already be one of next year's most interesting smartphones.

Read more