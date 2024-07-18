Nothing will launch ‘an extraordinary new smartphone’ on July 31

Nothing has announced that it will reveal its next smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus, at 5 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 31. The handset is being described as “extraordinary” by its creators. The phone’s tagline is “Plus. More. Extra.” What does this mean? We’ve got a few ideas.

The Nothing Phone 2 launched in July 2023, followed by the Nothing Phone 2a in March of this year. Naming the new phone the “Nothing Phone 2a Plus” instead of “Nothing Phone 2 Plus” indicates that it will be based on the less expensive Nothing Phone 2a model. With this in mind, the phone’s tagline probably gives a lot away.

Recommended Videos

“Plus” could mean Nothing is introducing a large-sized display version of the Nothing Phone 2a. The previously mentioned models both feature 6.7-inch displays.

How big might the Nothing Phone 2a Plus display be? Probably not too much larger. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 6.8-inch display, matching the display size of the Google Pixel 8 Pro. The upcoming Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max could push this even further to 6.85 inches.

The “More” in the Nothing 2a Plus tagline suggests the new phone could have expanded storage and memory and even a larger battery. The Nothing Phone 2 offers up to 512GB of storage, while the Nothing Phone 2a is at 256GB. The higher-end versions for both models include 12GB of RAM. The battery sizes are 5000mAh and 4700mAh on the Nothing Phone 2a and Nothing Phone 2, respectively.

Finally, what about “Extra”? One of the biggest selling points of Nothing smartphones is the impressive and unique glyphs on the back of the devices. Where the Nothing Phone 2 offers 33 individually addressable zones and 11 light strips, the less expensive Nothing Phone 2a includes 26 individually addressable zones and just three light strips. Perhaps the Nothing Phone 2a Plus will take these numbers further.

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus tagline could also suggest increased availability. While the Nothing Phone 2 launched worldwide, the Nothing Phone 2a did not. Perhaps the new phone will also be available worldwide.

Beyond these suggestions, it remains to be seen just how different the Nothing Phone 2a Plus will be from its predecessors. We’ll know for sure on July 31.