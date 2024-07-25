 Skip to main content
An Android phone launching next week has a spec we’ve never seen before

By
A person holding the Nothing Phone 2a, showing the Glyph Lights.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Nothing, the smartphone company from CEO Carl Pei, is unveiling a new phone next week: the Nothing Phone 2a Plus. In typical Nothing fashion, we’re getting a steady drip of information on the new phone as Nothing continues to tease it ahead of the release.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Nothing has revealed the chipset that will be making its exclusive worldwide debut with the Nothing Phone 2a Plus: the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro. This new processor can clock speeds up to 3GHz, which makes the Nothing Phone 2a Plus 10% faster than the Nothing Phone 2a.

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus will also have a new Mali-G610 MC4 GPU, which runs up to 1.3GHz. In layman’s terms, it’s “30% speedier at tearing through complex graphics and number crunching.” This is a phone that will be “made for gaming.”

One thing that needs to be clarified is that while Nothing says that the Dimensity 7350 Pro will be “world exclusive” to this device, that’s a bit misleading. The MediaTek Dimensity 7350 will be found in other devices later on, but the “Pro” version is exclusive to Nothing through a partnership, as it’s a customized chip.

This isn’t the first time that Nothing has partnered with MediaTek on a custom chip. The Nothing Phone 2a was the first Nothing Phone to use a MediaTek processor, and it was equipped with a custom Dimensity 7200 Pro.

We do know a few other things about the Nothing Phone 2a Plus. It will have 12GB RAM and up to 8GB RAM boost by utilizing free storage space. And … that’s about it! The first teaser image showed off some grooves that are reminiscent of the charging coil on the Nothing Phone 2, but that’s where our knowledge of the phone ends.

Nothing is set to launch the Nothing Phone 2a Plus on July 31. We hope to see a wider launch for this one, as the Nothing Phone 2a still cannot be widely purchased in the U.S.

