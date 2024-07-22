We just learned a lot about the iPhone 17. Here’s what you need to know

We’ve just gotten one of our biggest leaks yet about next year’s iPhone 17 lineup. Even though the iPhone 16 hasn’t launched yet, leaker Ice Universe posted a slew of information on Weibo laying out the anticipated iPhone 17 models and some of their key specs, display size, and price points.

For the upcoming lineup, you’re looking at the following five devices:

iPhone 17: $799 with a 6.27-inch LTPO display. iPhone SE (4th Generation): Unknown price, but should feature an OLED display. iPhone 17 Pro: $1,099 with a 6.27-inch LTPO display. iPhone 17 Pro Max: $1,299 with a 6.86-inch LTPO display. iPhone 17 Slim (Ultra): $1,299 with a 6.65-inch LTPO display.

According to Ice Universe, all four rumored iPhone 17 models will feature LTPO displays, allowing them to support ProMotion with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Currently, this feature is only available on models like the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, so this will be the first time we see the feature come to the base models.

The information about the iPhone SE (4th Generation) is the least substantial, but it may feature an OLED display, bringing it in line with higher-end Pro models. We imagine that’ll also result in a significant price increase. 9to5Mac has put together a chart with speculated specs, and it anticipates a $499 to $549 price point, which does sound reasonable for the upgrade.

For specs on the iPhone 17 Pro, we’re looking at an A19 Pro chip fabricated with TSMC’s N3P process, which sets it apart from the regular A19 chip that’s likely to feature on the base model. The Pro series should also have 12GB RAM and a triple 48-megapixel rear camera array.

Perhaps most interestingly among the new information is word about the “Slim” model of the iPhone 17. According to rumors, it’s a top-tier model that replaces the Plus and sits above the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max in terms of price and specs. At $1,299, it’ll be the most expensive iPhone, but the 6.65-inch display will put it right between the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max in terms of size.

For specs, the iPhone 17 Slim should have an A19 chip, dual rear camera array, aluminum body, and 8GB of RAM. We’d take these specific details with a grain of salt since, on paper, that makes it weaker than the Pro. It would be hard for Apple to justify such a princely price point, even if it came with design changes like a slimmer build.

With the iPhone 17 series not expected to be unveiled until September 2025, we wouldn’t set anything in stone this far out. The spec details, in particular, don’t all line up, and despite being generally reliable, Ice Universe isn’t always 100% correct. Expect to get more concrete details and leaks on the iPhone 17 models as the year progresses.