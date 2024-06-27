6 phones coming out in summer 2024 we can’t wait for

When you think of the summer, you probably think of long, lazy days in the sun, time on the beach, or exciting vacations away. But you probably don’t think about impending smartphone launches — which is where normal, decent people diverge from the average tech obsessive. So, while you’re having a lovely time in the bright sun, spare a thought for those of us locked indoors, watching keynote speeches and product announcements to make sure that you can keep up with the hottest new releases.

Alright, so we’re overegging the pudding a little, but the summer is a hot period for launching new devices. This year has already seen the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 range and the Google Pixel 8a, but there are plenty of other devices — flagship, budget, and everything in between — for you to savor. Here are eight phones coming this summer that we can’t wait for.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Gone are the days when the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra would be considered the most technologically advanced of Samsung’s annual releases. Now, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold fills that niche, and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is one of the most highly anticipated smartphones of the year as a result.

We’re expecting all the usual upgrades in this device, like using the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, Android 15, and the new Galaxy AI we’ve seen so much of this year. But what was unexpected are the rumored changes Samsung is making to both the lineup and the potential shape of the Z Fold itself. While far from in agreement, most leaks seem to be pointing toward the Z Fold 6 being slightly shorter and wider than previous Z Fold devices, making it less narrow when in smartphone mode and squarer when unfolded.

This change in shape and size is far from confirmed, though, and part of the reason for the confusion are the rumors of another Z Fold model. Titled the “Z Fold 6 Ultra” by leakers, this model would likely be bigger and more powerful than the standard Z Fold 6 and could explain the big differences in sizes reported in different rumors and leaks. It’s possible this model may never see the light of day (if it even exists), and it could be that Samsung is simply experimenting with the idea at this stage.

Regardless of the truth, there’s a lot to look forward to here, and a new foldable phone is always exciting for us. We can also expect the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to arrive earlier than usual, as Samsung is apparently gearing up to release its new foldables just before the 2024 Paris Olympics. Samsung has a rich history of sponsoring Olympic games, so it makes sense it would do so again. A Galaxy Unpacked is expected on July 10, so we fully expect to see this there.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

There’s rarely a Fold without a Flip, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to drop at the same time as its larger sibling. But while the Z Fold 6 is likely getting a design refresh, at the moment, it seems as if the Z Flip 6 will be largely untouched. Leaked renders show a device that’s pretty much the same as the device we currently have, down to the 6.7-inch inner display. There’s a possibility, based on rumors from Ross Young, that Samsung will be increasing the size of the outer display, but that seems to be an outlier at the moment.

We would normally say the usual stuff about the phone of course coming with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, but that seems to be in question. SamMobile picked up whispers that Samsung may be taking a different approach this time around and may be looking to package the Z Flip 6 with last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 but include 12GB of RAM instead of 8GB. This would be a big change for the line, and it would be the first time Samsung used an older processor in a Z Flip phone. There’s also the chance Samsung is looking to increase the number of Z Flip variants and may include a lower-powered (and cheaper) Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 model alongside the usual high-powered model.

Other rumors include the possibility for a larger battery, due to the renders being thicker than previous models. This would be a big upgrade for the Z Flip, which has tended to struggle with battery life.

As you might expect, this phone will be revealed at the same event as the Z Fold 6. July 10 makes the most sense for a reveal, as it would give Samsung a chance to get the phones out before the Summer Olympics in Paris.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus

Here they are: The big ones; the phones you knew would be on here. Squatting at the end of the year, towering over everything else and casting a deep and terrible shadow. Apple’s new iPhone range is always going to be one of the biggest launches of the year, and the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus reveal will be no different.

Apple is making a few changes this year, but there’s seemingly no huge design refresh. And just to show you quite how dry the well is for design changes, one of the biggest alterations seems to be moving the iPhone 16’s and 16 Plus’ camera modules to vertical rather than diagonal. Whoopee! They’ve gone back to the iPhone 12‘s style.

Oh, OK, we’re being a little mean there — Apple is also adding two new buttons to the lower-priced iPhones. The Action button is arriving on the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, after a brief exclusivity period on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, but also included is a new button — the Capture button. It’s exactly what you think it is: A button for taking pictures. It’s a detail we’ve seen on a few Sony smartphones in the past and can be seen as a dedication to the iPhone’s camera abilities. The Capture button seems to be found below the power button, and it appears to be recessed into the phone’s frame. Some say it will be capacitive rather than physical. The Action button, last seen on the iPhone 15 Pro, will replace the mute switch on the iPhone 16 and will be programmable — so it can be a mute switch if you prefer it that way.

In terms of the specs, current wisdom has Apple opting for cheaper and less powerful processors on its lower-cost models. This could mean using A17 chips (distinct from the A17 Pro chips in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max), but some analysts expect Apple to rebrand that processor to the A18 to go with the A18 Pro in the Pro models. The iPhone 16 will still be plenty powerful, though, so we wouldn’t worry too much about that.

Aside from moving the lenses, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus aren’t due to get any particular changes in the camera department. Nor are they likely to see any changes in size or to the displays — which means no shift up from 60Hz. The battery sizes are changing, though, and it’s good and bad news. The iPhone 16 is rumored to be getting a larger battery, but the iPhone 16 Plus may actually get a slightly smaller one. To say this is disappointing news for big phone lovers is an understatement, but hopefully, Apple manages to squeeze out plenty of juice through software tweaks. Speaking of software, you can also expect to see Apple Intelligence smushed into as many aspects of these phones as possible.

When can you expect to see these phones? They won’t be coming until the very end of the summer and tend to help round out the calendar year. September is the most usual date for iPhone launches, so that’s always the best bet if you need to mark it down on a calendar.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are two big launches this year, but fans might be disappointed at how few changes Apple is making to its lower-priced iPhones this year. Well, pay attention then, because there’s a huge amount of change about to hit for the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max.

It goes without saying that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are due to get the same upgrades as the basic iPhones, including the new Capture button. Expect the Pro models to get a more powerful A18 Pro processor, though, as well as comparatively higher specs. Both the Pro and Pro Max are also rumored to get slightly larger batteries.

From here, the Pros and non-Pros diverge fairly heavily. First, Apple is apparently looking to slim down the bezels on the Pro phones yet again. Making them smaller will likely give them the smallest bezels in the smartphone industry, dethroning Samsung. The camera module has the same triangle shape, but the cutout looks enormous — larger than the iPhone 15 Pro models. Possibly confirming the rumors, Apple is replacing the 12MP ultrawide lens with a Sony-built 48MP ultrawide lens.

The phones may just be flat-out bigger again, too. According to leaks, the iPhone 16 Pro will increase from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches, while the Pro Max will go from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches. The bezel shrinkage may mean the phones don’t correspondingly increase in size, but it will still mean they’re larger than the previous generation. This increase in size, however, could mean the iPhone 16 Pro finally gets a periscope zoom lens rather than a standard 3x.

Like the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, expect to see these surface in September. However, these are some of the most speculated devices around, so we can fully expect to know almost everything about all four before they’re officially revealed.

