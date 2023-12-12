 Skip to main content
Here’s how to get your PlayStation 2023 wrap-up

Every year, PlayStation lets you take a look back at your year of gaming on its platform. You’ll get stats like number of hours played, top played games, trophies earned, and more. While you are free to get your stats right now, they will continue to be updated until January 12, 2024, so you can get the full picture of your year. What’s new this time around is the addition of digital cards you can view and share with your friends that highlight some of your most impressive stats, as well as a free avatar and PlayStation Stars digital collectible. Here’s how to get yours today.

Your PlayStation 2023 wrap-up

Cards showing PlayStation game stats for 2023.
Sony

To get your own personalized PlayStation wrap-up, simply head to Sony’s wrapup web page and sign in to your PlayStation Network account. If you would prefer, you can also opt to use this link to have Sony email you a breakdown directly. In either case, you may have to be patient when trying to access your stats since it seems like the servers are having trouble keeping up with the number of people attempting to access it at once.

When you do make it in, you will see a breakdown of which games you spent the most time playing, how many total hours you played this year, how many total games you played, which was the first game you played in 2023, and what percentage of games were PS4 versus PS5. But perhaps most interesting is your “Gaming Style.” This gives you a label based on what genre of games you played most. Your total Trophies earned, as well as a breakdown of how many of each type, is another highlight.

These stats are always fun to take a look at when the year is wrapping up to reflect on all your gaming accomplishments on PlayStation and they are fun to share and compare with your friends.

