Batman: Arkham Shadow will come bundled with Quest 3 and 3S headsets

By
Batman stands in front of a bat shadow in Batman: Arkham Shadow.
Oculus Studios

The upcoming Batman: Arkham Shadow is a VR-only title, and users who purchase the Meta Quest 3 or the recently announced Quest 3S headsets will get the game for free.

You can still get Arkham Shadow through the Meta Quest store for $50, and wish-list it now before it releases on October 22. Otherwise, players who purchase any Quest 3 or 3S headset at any time between September 25 (today) and April 30, 2025 will get a copy of the game.

The Quest 3S headset, which went up for preorder after its announcement during Meta Connect 2024, will cost $300 and start shipping on October 15. That means users who want to hop into Arkham: Shadow will have to wait a week before activating the game. As long as your headset is activated, you can receive a copy when it launches on October 22. Buyers will also receive three months of Meta Quest+.

Arkham Shadow was announced in May as a Quest 3-exclusive title from Camouflaj, the makers of Iron Man VR, and Meta in-house publisher Oculus Studios in collaboration with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, DC, and veterans from Rocksteady. It’s a prequel that takes place before Arkham Asylum and features a young Batman going up against the Rat King.

Like other Arkham games, which pioneered a hack-and-slash gameplay system that has left a huge mark on the third-person action genre, Arkham Shadow will feature knockout, in-your-face gameplay — but from Batman’s first-person perspective. The game will also feature Harvey Dent, Dr. Harleen Quinzel (assuming it’s before she makes the leap to Harley Quinn), Jim Gordon, Barbara Gordon, and other characters.

It’s the first DC game to release following Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League from Rocksteady earlier this year. The game launched to negative reviews and even worse sales, and it became a huge bomb for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

Correction: A previous version of this article said Arkham: Shadow was made in part with developers from Rocksteady. It was made in partnership with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and DC, along with veterans from Rocksteady.

Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
