 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

The next Batman: Arkham game is a Meta Quest 3 exclusive

By
Key art for Batman: Arkham Shadow
Oculus Studios

A new Batman: Arkham was just announced, but it’s not what you’d expect. Titled Batman: Arkham Shadow, it’s a VR title made exclusively for the Meta Quest 3.

Not much is known about the game’s story, with the tagline in a Meta blog post simply stating the following: “Evil stalks the streets. Gotham City is in danger. And you’re the only one who can save it.” Shortly after the announcement, Geoff Keighley confirmed on X that we’ll get more details on the game during his Summer Game Fest 2024 showcase on June 7. For now, the following teaser, which ends with Batman setting off a smoke bomb to get away from a horde of rats (is Ratcatcher in this game?), will have to suffice.

One other thing we do know is the teams working on this game. Batman: Arkham Shadow is being developed by Camouflaj, not Batman: Arkham Trilogy and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League developer Rocksteady Studios. Camouflaj is known for its work on games like Republique and Iron Man VR. Meta acquired the studio in 2022, and this is its first game since the acquisition. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and DC are also involved in Batman: Arkham Shadow‘s development.

Recommended Videos

Because the critically panned Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is widely considered to be disappointing, it’s a bit of a relief to hear that we’re also getting a new Batman: Arkham game soon, even if it isn’t from Rocksteady and is a VR exclusive. Batman: Arkham Shadow launches exclusively for Meta Quest 3 in late 2024.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Batman: The Telltale Series will be rereleased with visual makeover and new DLC
batman telltale

Batman: The Telltale Series will be re-released with a "noir-style visual makeover," a graphical upgrade, and new DLC, according to a now-deleted press release by publisher Athlon Games and revived developer Telltale Games.

According to the press release, the re-release will be titled The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition, and it will include Batman: The Telltale Series and new DLC for a price of $30. For players who own the base game, they may purchase Shadows Mode, which will add the new noir look, as standalone DLC for $5.

Read more
Batman: Arkham Collection, Lego Batman Trilogy now free on Epic Games Store
epic games store 6 free batman arkham collection

Epic Games Store is joining the Batman Day celebration by offering six games featuring the Dark Knight for free.

September 21 is Batman Day, and this year marks the 80th anniversary of the Caped Crusader's first appearance in DC Comics. Epic Games is helping commemorate the iconic hero by offering free games for anybody to download.

Read more
Tetris Effect, no longer a PS4 exclusive, hits Epic Games Store with VR support
Tetris Effect Epic Games Store virtual reality VR oculus htc vive rift

The legendary Tetris franchise saw a resurgence in popularity with the release of Tetris Effect and the battle royale experience Tetris 99. Now, the former is coming to PC gamers via the Epic Games Store and will include support for the Oculus and Vive VR. Tetris Effect was originally a PlayStation 4 exclusive, so this will serve as the first opportunity for players outside of that platform to play it.

Enhance, the game’s publisher, revealed the news with a new trailer. The trailer and Epic Games Store listing show that the PC version of Tetris Effect will launch July 23 and features graphics options for 4K and above. The framerate will be uncapped and ultrawide monitors are supported, so PC gamers will be able to take full advantage of the game’s vibrant puzzle gameplay. Those who preorder will get a 20% discount, a sampler soundtrack, and desktop wallpapers.

Read more