The next Batman: Arkham game is a Meta Quest 3 exclusive

A new Batman: Arkham was just announced, but it’s not what you’d expect. Titled Batman: Arkham Shadow, it’s a VR title made exclusively for the Meta Quest 3.

Not much is known about the game’s story, with the tagline in a Meta blog post simply stating the following: “Evil stalks the streets. Gotham City is in danger. And you’re the only one who can save it.” Shortly after the announcement, Geoff Keighley confirmed on X that we’ll get more details on the game during his Summer Game Fest 2024 showcase on June 7. For now, the following teaser, which ends with Batman setting off a smoke bomb to get away from a horde of rats (is Ratcatcher in this game?), will have to suffice.

One other thing we do know is the teams working on this game. Batman: Arkham Shadow is being developed by Camouflaj, not Batman: Arkham Trilogy and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League developer Rocksteady Studios. Camouflaj is known for its work on games like Republique and Iron Man VR. Meta acquired the studio in 2022, and this is its first game since the acquisition. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and DC are also involved in Batman: Arkham Shadow‘s development.

Because the critically panned Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is widely considered to be disappointing, it’s a bit of a relief to hear that we’re also getting a new Batman: Arkham game soon, even if it isn’t from Rocksteady and is a VR exclusive. Batman: Arkham Shadow launches exclusively for Meta Quest 3 in late 2024.

