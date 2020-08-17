WB Montreal teases next Batman game with cryptic website

WB Montreal launched a series of posts pointing to an incoming announcement for Tuesday, August 18. The cryptic campaign teases a long-rumored Batman game based around the comic book’s Court of Owls organization.

The first clue came when WB Montreal’s Twitter account posted a 25-second video. While it’s a fairly abstract clip of a radar, the video includes a quick flash of what appears to be an owl. The logo is similar to one the studio tweeted back in January.

The tweet links to a new Twitter account, @r3dakt3d, which posted the same clip. A r3dakt3d website popped up alongside the account, showing similarly mysterious messaging. The website just features the words “We hav3 been expecting you 8/18.” A countdown timer on the bottom of the page is set to end on Tuesday at 8 a.m. PT.

While the hints are fairly minimal, all signs point towards a new installment of the Batman Arkham series. WB Montreal teased the project last year on Batman Day, hinting that a new game was in the works. At the time, DC Comics writer and Court of Owls creator Scott Snyder retweeted WB Montreal’s post, writing “Wait for it… #bewarethecourtofowls.”

The Court of Owls is a secret society of criminals within Gotham. Scott Snyder introduced the organization in 2011 alongside DC Comics’ “New 52” reboot. Since then, they’ve appeared in multiple Batman comic arcs, popped up in the TV show Gotham, and even made an appearance in WB Interactive’s Lego DC Super-Villains.

Despite a year of teasers, not much is known about the project. The only firm detail so far is that Kevin Conroy will not be returning to voice Batman. The voice actor denied any involvement with the project in October. Earlier this summer, a game domain was registered for Batman: Gotham Knights. This would be the caped crusader’s first game since 2015’s Batman Arkham Knight.

The teaser comes ahead of this weekend’s DC FanDome event, which will give fans “special programming, panels, and content reveals from a wide variety of films, TV series and games.” Rocksteady’s upcoming Suicide Squad game, rumored to be subtitled Kill The Justice League, is said to be making its debut at the digital event.

