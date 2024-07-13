Best Lego Prime Day deals: Star Wars, Marvel, Technics, more

Whether you’re a Lego beginner or veteran, you shouldn’t miss the discounts from this year’s Lego Prime Day deals. This is your chance at huge savings on all kinds of Lego sets, ranging from basic builds to complex structures, but you’re going to have to hurry because stocks may already be running low for some of the more popular Lego deals. Some Prime Day deals aren’t expected to last until the end of the shopping holiday, so if you see an offer that you like, you need to proceed with your purchase of it immediately.

Best Prime Day Lego Marvel deals

Grab your piece of the Marvel universe by shopping any of the Prime Day Lego Marvel deals that we’ve rounded up below. There are Lego sets for your favorite characters, cool objects, and iconic scenes, so no matter that you love from Marvel, there’s surely something for you from these bargains. However, because of the brand’s popularity, we expect stocks to sell quickly, so place your order as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out.

Lego Marvel Spider-Man vs. Sandman —

Lego Marvel Hulkbuster —

Lego Marvel I Am Groot —

Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet —

Lego Marvel Captain America’s Shield —

Best Prime Day Lego Star Wars deals

The Star Wars franchise, like Lego sets, are for everyone young and old, which is why we expect high demand for Prime Day Lego Star Wars deals. There are so many characters, vehicles, and moments in the series that have been etched in every fan’s mind, and you can get them in Lego form. There’s not a lot of time before these offers expire though, so your purchases need to be finished as soon as possible.

Lego Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter —

Lego Star Wars Yoda’s Jedi Starfighter —

Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter —

Lego Star Wars TIE Bomber —

Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon —

Best Prime Day Lego Technic deals

The Lego Technic brand focuses on creating realistic models of vehicles and machines, complete with moving parts and intricate mechanisms. If this is the type of Lego set that you like building, then take advantage of this year’s Prime Day Lego Technic deals because they tend to be on the expensive side. These models are great for displaying and as conversation starters, especially if you’re also a car enthusiast.

Lego Technic Monster Jam —

Lego Technic Ford Mustang Shelby FT500 —

Lego Technic NASCAR Chevrolet Camaro —

Lego Technic The Batman Batcycle —

Lego Technic Firefighter Aircraft —

Best Prime Day Lego Speed Champions deals

The Lego Speed Champions collection also focuses on race cars, but they’re much simpler to build compared to Lego Technic sets. They’re perfect for children who are starting to get into both hobbies of Lego sets and motorsports, as the line features vehicles made by popular brands like Ferrari, Porsche, and McLaren. Their stocks won’t last long though, especially for the more timeless models, so hurry if you want to get one for cheaper than usual.

Lego Speed Champions Lamborghini Countach —

Lego Speed Champions Ferrari 512 M —

Lego Speed Champions Porsche 963 —

Lego Speed Champions Pagani Utopia —

Lego Speed Champions McLaren Solud GT & McLaren F1 —

More Prime Day Lego deals we love

Lego sets range from very simple building blocks for toddlers to complicated pieces based on the most popular franchises in film, TV, and video games. That’s why we’re pretty sure that you’ll find something interesting from these Prime Day Lego deals. There’s no shortage of such offers online, but we’ve listed what we think are the best bargains that you’ll find anywhere for some of the most popular Lego sets.

Lego Creator Space Shuttle —

Lego Creator Flatbed Truck with Helicopter —

Lego Harry Potter Dobby the House Elf —

Lego Despicable Me Gru and Minions —

Lego Creator Pirate Ship —

How to choose a Lego set on Prime Day

The sheer number of Lego Prime Day deals that are available to choose from is mind-boggling, so it’s completely normal if you’re overwhelmed. Unfortunately, you’re going to have to get yourself straightened out quickly because you don’t have the luxury of time. If you want to enjoy huge savings when buying a Lego set on Prime Day, you need to decide quickly, and these are what you need to follow to make that happen.

First, you have to consider the complexity of the Lego set that you’ll be buying. If you’re getting one for your child, you probably should avoid Lego sets with more than 1,000 pieces, but those are fine if you’ve got time to complete the build across several days or weeks. You’re also going to want to check if your favorite franchise has a collaboration with Lego, as building the Millennium Falcon if you’re a Star Wars fan, for example, would make the experience much more memorable. Lastly, if you’re planning to display your finished creation, you should probably go for a Lego set that would look nice in your bedroom or living room, though you need to make sure that you have space for it.

The most important factor when buying from Lego Prime Day deals, however, would be how much you’re willing to spend. We highly recommend setting your budget for buying Lego sets before you even start looking at the offers, and you should stay committed to it so that you won’t use up too much of your funds on this hobby. The good news is that with the savings of Prime Day, Lego sets that were previously too expensive may have dropped their prices to within your budget range, so your money will go further if you make your purchases while the Prime Day deals are still in effect.

How we chose these Lego Prime Day deals

Our selections for the best Lego Prime Day deals are focused on giving you the best value for your money. While we’ve picked some affordable Lego sets that are even cheaper for Prime Day, we aimed to highlight relatively expensive Lego sets that you can get with huge discounts, as that’s what we think constitutes an excellent bargain. We’ve gathered as many of these Prime Day deals that are worth buying, so this is the only page that you need to visit for the duration of the shopping event.

You should also know that the prices of the Lego Prime Day deals that we’ve featured on this page are the lowest that you can get for each of these Lego sets. With the discounts coming not just from Amazon but also from competing retailers like Best Buy and Walmart, it may be tough to monitor the prices yourself, so we’re doing the hard work for you. We assure you that these are the cheapest prices that you can find anywhere, and we’ll roll out updates whenever we come across better offers for any of these Lego sets.