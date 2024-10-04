While Throne and Liberty has a lot of unique aspects to it, such as being classless and allowing you to freely change your role by just swapping weapons, it still sticks to many of the tried and true tropes of MMORPGs. Leveling up your character is one aspect that will be familiar to anyone, and the ultimate goal will be to hit the max level as fast as you can. The game will get you hooked by handing out levels like candy in the first few hours, but then the grind sets in. There are a lot of different things you can do to earn XP, but not all of them are the best bang for your buck if your goal is to be as efficient as possible leveling up. These are the fastest ways to grind levels in Throne and Liberty.

The fastest ways to level up in Throne and Liberty

Leveling up is a simple process of earning XP just like a traditional RPG. Alongside increasing your character’s stats, you also get rewards along the way in the Leveling Log, so don’t forget to claim those as you grind.

Complete the main story

It should come as no surprise that the main story quests are the most lucrative source of XP in Throne and Liberty. These are generally quick and dump enough XP for you to take on the next one in most cases, but eventually will hit a few walls. These are especially important to focus on in the early game because you’re let loose long before all the mechanics and features of the game are unlocked. They will also open up new activities and ways to earn XP once you run out of them or feel like changing things up.

Do Appendix Quests as they unlock

Speaking of those new features, Appendix Quests occasionally appear between story missions as branches on the chart in the Codex. These are glorified tutorials on the new mechanics or features the game introduced during the story to give you a better understanding of them. Even if you fully understand them, doing the quests is a fast and easy way to get a quick shot of XP and rewards.

Don’t leave an area before finishing the Exploration quests

Exploration quests are a separate tab on the Codex and give you a number of tasks to do within a given region. The main story will bring you to all the major zones, and each one has its own set of objectives that are the equivalent of side quests in other RPGs. These unlock in stages, with all the steps and rewards listed out for you. Along with raw XP, you will get a lot of other handy rewards like Sollant, recipes, and rare materials for upgrades. This will help you keep up with the scale of main quests as they increase in level, but also make sure you’re able to keep your gear upgraded and properly leveled as well.

Participate in every Dynamic Event you see

Dynamic Events are Throne and Liberty‘s version of world events from other RPGs, which are events that spawn in the world for anyone in the area to participate in if they wish. If you see one pop up on your map or in the distance, drop everything and rush to join in. They are not totally random, however, and you can see when and where one is going to appear on your map screen. There’s a wide range of events, with some being almost impossible to fail like collecting resources within a time limit up to competing against other players for the most kills or facing a boss on the field that could wipe you if there aren’t enough other players helping. The harder the event, the more XP (and other rewards) you get for them. If it is a higher-level one, such as a boss, you can expect a huge chunk of XP as a reward.

Stop for any Mystic Globes and Portals

While you’re exploring and doing any of the other activities listed, keep an eye out for the hidden Mystic Globes in the world. If you have any Mystic Keys when you find one, you can crack them open for some easy XP. If you’re really lucky, the globe will also spawn a portal. It can be anywhere within a marked circle on your map and will shower you with even more XP if you find and open it.