Is Batman: Arkham Shadow coming to PSVR2?

Batman stands in front of a bat shadow in Batman: Arkham Shadow.
Batman is one of the world’s most beloved superheroes, so it goes without saying that a new entry in the long-running Arkham franchise is exciting for fans. The VR-only title Batman: Arkham Shadow sees players take control of The Dark Knight himself in a new adventure on Meta Quest 3, giving you the chance to live out your first-person fantasy of beating down Gotham City’s worst baddies. But if you’re curious about whether the game will ever make it to other headsets like PSVR2, you may be a bit disappointed… at least for now.

Is Batman: Arkham Shadow ever coming to PSVR2?

It appears unlikely that Batman: Arkham Shadow game will make its way to Sony’s PSVR2 (or any other VR headsets) anytime soon. That being said, while developer Camouflaj currently maintains that the game is a Meta Quest 3 exclusive, it’s always possible that this exclusivity could be timed. There is no evidence of the game coming to PSVR2 yet, but given the popularity of Batman as a superhero, it’s reasonable to assume that the caped crusader’s VR-centric title could make it to other headsets, including PSVR2, at some point down the line.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that Batman: Arkham Shadow is also not available on older Meta Quest headsets, meaning you’ll be required to own a Meta Quest 3 or Meta Quest 3S to play the game. However, those who buy one of these two headsets between September 25, 2024, and April 30, 2025, will receive the game as a free pack-in. So if you haven’t picked up Meta’s popular VR headset yet and want to slink around in the shadows as Batman, now is a great time to make it happen.

