 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

We’re now one step closer to Xbox One emulation on PC

By
An Xbox controller sits on a floor next to a stack on Xbox One games.
Anthony / Unsplash

A new community project announced earlier this month is finally giving emulation fans a potential way to play Xbox One games on Windows PCs, overcoming one of the biggest hurdles for console emulation in recent memory.

XWine1 isn’t an emulator; rather, it’s a translation layer that takes Xbox software and “translates” it to run on a Windows PC. This is similar to how the Proton compatibility layer works on the Steam Deck, taking Windows titles and making them compatible with the Deck’s Linux-based OS.

Recommended Videos

The XWine1 team said in its initial announcement on September 8 that only six games were fully playable, including Minecraft: Xbox One EditionLimboPeggle 2, Undertale, and Sonic Mania. Since then, other games have been shown to at least partially work with the layer. They can get past the intros in Forza Horizon 2, for example, and can reach the menu for Forza Horizon 3.

Related

Introducing XWine1, an Xbox One translation layer for Windows PCs.
Currently six games are fully playable, with others reaching logos and in-game. More news to come! pic.twitter.com/Du6puJz6Dj

&mdash; XWine1 (@XWineOne) September 8, 2024

For a long time, it was impossible to emulate Xbox One games because it had great security, according to YouTuber Modern Vintage Gamer, who posted a video testing XWine1. (You can watch it below.) Before this year, there was no known kernel exploit for the console, but that changed with Collateral Damage. Now, users can dump Xbox One game files and decrypt them to make them available to view and possibly play outside the console itself. XWine1 can theoretically work with any file that has been dumped and decrypted.

Finally! Xbox One Emulation is here

The project, as you can imagine, is still in the early stages of development and isn’t available for public download. When it is ready, the developers say it’ll likely be open source.

There are plenty of Xbox One exclusives it can potentially make playable, including Halo 5: GuardiansGranted, the Xbox Series X and S are backward compatible with Xbox One games, so console exclusives like Guardians aren’t lost forever regardless of if the XWine1 team can pull this off. Still, this is a huge move in the emulation community, and great for game preservation in the event that these games lose modern console or PC support.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Xbox Game Pass’ next Blizzard additions are StarCraft’s single-player campaigns
An alien in armor with a light sword standing in front of a space ship window with a planet in the background.

The next Blizzard games to hit Xbox Game Pass are two real-time strategy (RTS) classics. Xbox announced during its Tokyo Game Show 2024 presentation that StarCraft: Remastered and StarCraft 2: Campaign Collection will be available on PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate very soon.

The reveal was delivered by Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, who appeared on the virtual stage in a StarCraft T-shirt. Spencer delivered a series of quick announcements before capping off his appearance by stating that the two games will hit Game Pass on November 5.

Read more
Xbox is getting rid of its standalone Game Pass app
The Xbox Game Pass app on a phone that's displayed on a hardwood floor next to an Xbox controller.

All of Xbox's mobile features will soon be under just one app. Microsoft announced Wednesday that it'll be moving Game Pass features into the regular Xbox app for beta users starting this week.

This signals the end of Xbox Game Pass app as a separate entity. Game Pass functionality, like searching the catalog or grabbing perks for Game Pass Ultimate members, will be in the main Xbox app. The move also means the Game Pass app will no longer be available for new download beginning in November.

Read more
Revisit the days of translucent gaming gear with these new Xbox controllers
A white and transparent Xbox wireless controller on a black background.

Following up on its Sky Cipher special edition Xbox Wireless Controller, Microsoft has announced a full series of transparent controllers now available for preorder.

The Cipher Series Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 comes in six different color options. The white Ghost Cipher is the most transparent-looking, but there are also Velocity Cipher, Astral Cipher, Surf Cipher, Candy Cipher, and Pulse Cipher, which are Xbox green, purple, blue, pink, and red, respectively. You can mix and match D-pad, button, joystick, and trigger colors, and get your own in the Design Lab. A base model will cost $150, and be wary of any add-ons that might up the price more than you'd like.

Read more