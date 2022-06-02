Final Fantasy XVI gets a new trailer and a summer 2023 launch

During Sony’s State of Play presentation, Square Enix showed a brand new trailer for Final Fantasy XVI. It will launch sometime in the summer of 2023.

Producer Naoki Yoshida debuted the new trailer and it provided some narrative background, saying, “In a world ruled by tyranny and turmoil, there are those who could fight to take back control of their fate.”

The gameplay is in real-time combat with a similar user interface similar to Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

The trailer also shows a ton of summons and gods commonly seen in the Final Fantasy franchise. These include Phoenix, Ramuh, Shiva, Titan, Garuda, Odin, Bahamut, and Ifrit.

Final Fantasy XVI is a console exclusive for PlayStation.

Editors' Recommendations