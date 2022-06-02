 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Cat game Stray gets a summer release date

Jesse Lennox
By

Stray, the indie game featuring a cat in a world of robots, got a release date of July 19 and will be free to download for anyone subscribed to either PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium. The news comes from today’s PlayStation State of Play event.

Originally shown off during PlayStation’s Future of Gaming event in 2020, Stray was only known to be coming sometime in the summer of 2022. A new trailer for the game gave it a firmer release date. The game is now set to launch on July 19, confirming recent leaks. It will be available for both PS4 and PS5, though no price has been given as of yet.

The new trailer showed off more of the cat exploring, solving puzzles, and interacting with the robotic citizens that populate the game’s world. We saw a few new environments, such as a sewer and an underground tree house, but otherwise not much new was shown.

This is likely the last time we will see Stray before the final release in July, which leaves many of the game’s mysteries still open to be discovered. All we really know is that we play as a cat attempting to escape a city and return to their family.

Annapurna Interactive has already made a name for itself as a game publisher as of late, but for many, Stray is its most exciting project on the horizon. Now we know we won’t have long to wait to see what is in store for this feline-focused adventure game.

Editors' Recommendations

Summer Gaming Marathon

A neon logo for Digital Trends' Summer Gaming Marathon.

Resident Evil 4 gets the remake treatment next March

resident evil 4 remake announcement re4

The best smart light switches for 2022

A person using a smart light switch.

Five must-have eco-friendly products for your smart home

Adjusting the temperature on the Google Nest Thermostat.

Marvel’s Doctor Strange 2 will hit Disney+ later this month

Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Everything announced at PlayStation’s June 2022 State of Play

The PlayStation VR2 headset along with its controllers.

How to use green screen on TikTok

TikTok on a smartphone.

Everything (and we mean everything) to know about 5G on the iPhone

iOS Home screen shown on an iPhone 13 Pro, resting on a desk.

The Steam Deck’s docking station faces another setback

The Steam Deck connected to controllers.

Best Dell laptop deals for June 2022

dell xps 13 9310 specs price release date 02

The best Android games available right now (June 2022)

android games

GPU prices and availability: How much are GPUs today?

An AMD Radeon RX 6500XT placed on a motherboard.

The best multiplayer games on PC

Monster Hunter Rise players hunting.