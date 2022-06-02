Cat game Stray gets a summer release date

Stray, the indie game featuring a cat in a world of robots, got a release date of July 19 and will be free to download for anyone subscribed to either PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium. The news comes from today’s PlayStation State of Play event.

Originally shown off during PlayStation’s Future of Gaming event in 2020, Stray was only known to be coming sometime in the summer of 2022. A new trailer for the game gave it a firmer release date. The game is now set to launch on July 19, confirming recent leaks. It will be available for both PS4 and PS5, though no price has been given as of yet.

The new trailer showed off more of the cat exploring, solving puzzles, and interacting with the robotic citizens that populate the game’s world. We saw a few new environments, such as a sewer and an underground tree house, but otherwise not much new was shown.

This is likely the last time we will see Stray before the final release in July, which leaves many of the game’s mysteries still open to be discovered. All we really know is that we play as a cat attempting to escape a city and return to their family.

Annapurna Interactive has already made a name for itself as a game publisher as of late, but for many, Stray is its most exciting project on the horizon. Now we know we won’t have long to wait to see what is in store for this feline-focused adventure game.

