PlayStation June State of Play: How to watch, what to expect

PlayStation announced another State of Play, set to air on June 2. As with the last State of Play that aired two months ago, the event isn’t going to be focusing on first-party reveals. Instead, PlayStation promises a showcase full of games from the third-party developers. The show will also put a major emphasis on PlayStation VR2, revealing the first games for the platform.

Here’s how you can watch the event and what to expect.

State of Play returns next week! Tune in live at 3pm PT on June 2 for reveals, announcements, and more: https://t.co/3lqi9GL9VZ pic.twitter.com/NLLTAgvgLY — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 27, 2022

When is the June State of Play

The next State of Play is set for June 2, with an airtime of 3:00 p.m. PT. Sony says that the event will be 30 minutes long, which is about on par with the last State of Play stream.

How to watch the June State of Play

You can jump right into all the action of next week’s State of Play through PlayStation’s official Twitch and YouTube channels where it’s being aired live.

What to expect from the June State of Play

Sony says that this stream will mainly focus on third-party partner reveals in the same vein as its previous event. Fans will also get some sneak peeks of titles currently in development for the PlayStation VR2 for the first time. Hopefully that means we’ll get a new glimpse at the hardware, if not a release date.

While we don’t know exactly what third-party games will be on hand, players are already predicting that upcoming PS5 games like Final Fantasy 16 and the cyberpunk cat adventure Stray will appear. The former allegedly has a finished final trailer, while the latter’s alleged July 19 release date leaked earlier this week.

What not to expect from the June State of Play

While there is a chance we could be surprised with a first-party game like God of War Ragnarok, it’s best not to go in expecting that. PlayStation isn’t usually being coy when it says what it plans to show during these streams. If it says it’s focused on VR and third-party games, don’t assume it has a big surprise up its sleeve.

